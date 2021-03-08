OfReg moves to regulate local IXPs

(CNS): Following a public and industry consultation on the lack of internet exchange points (IXPs) in the Cayman Islands, OfReg, the utilities regulator, has revealed that it is creating a regulatory framework to pave the way for these local exchanges. OfReg said that it is in the public interest to regulate IXPs to protect local internet traffic and cut costs.

In a press release issued Monday, OfReg explained that IXPs, or ‘peering points’, are physical locations where different networks connect to exchange internet traffic via common switching infrastructures. The regulator stated that they are a key part of the internet ecosystem and represent a vital way to increase the efficiency, affordability and quality of connectivity.



There were no IXPs, peering between internet service providers (ISPs) or obligations to peer in the Cayman Islands before OfReg embarked on this consultation. As a result, local ISPs routinely route locally generated traffic (data) destined for local users through a third-party network or switching offshore to another country, all before it then returns and is delivered to the intended local user. This could drive up the cost of delivering service and also could make the traffic/data vulnerable to interception.

“At OfReg, we seek to protect the interests of consumers and the resiliency of our local networks and infrastructure,” said Sonji Myles, the acting executive director of ICT at OfReg. “Peering and the use of IXPs through balanced regulation encourages secure and efficient use of infrastructure and increases the attractiveness of the local digital ecosystem in support of facilitating investment, innovation and development for the country. This initiative is just one of many to come as we forge ahead in developing the digital economy of the Cayman Islands.”

In its final determination, which is now available for the public to see, the regulator has set out the obligations on ISPs to keep local internet traffic here and also establishes the regulatory measures it proposes to stimulate the entry of IXPs in the Cayman market. OfReg said that the establishment of peering obligations and IXPs aligns with its governing legislation, the Cabinet’s directive to ensure local internet communication remains onshore and government policy on the development of the ICT sector.

“We intend to promote public awareness of the contributions that peering and IXPs can make to the development of the Cayman Islands’ internet and its digital economy,” said OfReg CEO Malike Cummings. “The presence of IXPs is likely to reduce local dependence on digital infrastructure and enterprises outside of the jurisdiction. This, in turn, should generate cost savings for the local internet service provision, resiliency and improved internet performance for customers.”

He added that the regulator was committed to exploring and implementing appropriate regulatory frameworks that promote and enable growth and development in the ICT sector.

See the final report or determination document here.



