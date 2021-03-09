Nine cases of COVID among weekend tests

A Brac resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Travellers to the Cayman Islands are still bringing in the coronavirus, demonstrated by the nine positive tests over the weekend among 394 carried out since Friday. This brings the tally of active COVID-19 cases among the 682 people in quarantine to 32, with two people suffering symptoms of the virus. The local vaccination programme continues to advance, and over 29% of residents have now received their first shot.

According to public health officials, 18,947 people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and over 9,000 have completed the full course. The airport vaccination clinic on Grand Cayman is now open to all stages and groups and health officials are dishing out shots alphabetically. Tuesday’s surname letter is ‘D’.

Health staff on Cayman Brac will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Stage 3, all ordinary and legal residents over 16 years of age, starting Tuesday, 9 March, until Friday, 12 March. The vaccine clinic will operate at the Aston Rutty Centre Medical Wing Flu Clinic from 9am – 1pm.

See more details on the Brac vaccination programme here.

No details were released Monday on the level of vaccination now among the over 60s. However, government has indicated that once 90% of that group had completed the two doses, the quarantine period would be reduce to ten days.

Premier Alden McLaughlin is eyeing the complete removal of quarantine protocols in late April or early May for those entering the country who have been vaccinated and had a negative test. He has said that this would require at least 70% of all Cayman residents getting both doses of the vaccine.

CNS has asked if government is planning a press conference before Election Day to inform the public of the latest plans about the border, and we are awaiting a response.