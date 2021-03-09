Nine cases of COVID among weekend tests
(CNS): Travellers to the Cayman Islands are still bringing in the coronavirus, demonstrated by the nine positive tests over the weekend among 394 carried out since Friday. This brings the tally of active COVID-19 cases among the 682 people in quarantine to 32, with two people suffering symptoms of the virus. The local vaccination programme continues to advance, and over 29% of residents have now received their first shot.
According to public health officials, 18,947 people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and over 9,000 have completed the full course. The airport vaccination clinic on Grand Cayman is now open to all stages and groups and health officials are dishing out shots alphabetically. Tuesday’s surname letter is ‘D’.
Health staff on Cayman Brac will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Stage 3, all ordinary and legal residents over 16 years of age, starting Tuesday, 9 March, until Friday, 12 March. The vaccine clinic will operate at the Aston Rutty Centre Medical Wing Flu Clinic from 9am – 1pm.
See more details on the Brac vaccination programme here.
No details were released Monday on the level of vaccination now among the over 60s. However, government has indicated that once 90% of that group had completed the two doses, the quarantine period would be reduce to ten days.
Premier Alden McLaughlin is eyeing the complete removal of quarantine protocols in late April or early May for those entering the country who have been vaccinated and had a negative test. He has said that this would require at least 70% of all Cayman residents getting both doses of the vaccine.
CNS has asked if government is planning a press conference before Election Day to inform the public of the latest plans about the border, and we are awaiting a response.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
Disregarding those who did die after COVID shots and focusing on the “save lives” only is hypocritical.
People should not advocate for others.
CNS: Read this whole article: Fact check: No links found between vaccination and deaths
Meanwhile, according to John Hopkins, the number of global covid-19 deaths so far is 2.6 million. Health experts can and do advise people on the best course of action. It is literally their job.