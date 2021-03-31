Canada merciless in 11-0 win over Cayman Islands

CI goalkeeper in match against Canada

(CNS): Monday evening’s defeat for the Cayman Islands against Canada in the World Cup qualifiers was always a foregone conclusion, but the eleven-nil scoreline reflected a merciless hammering by the team ranked 73rd by FIFA, 120 places above our national team. Nevertheless, the local squad was provided with a rare chance to play against top-class international footballers, most of whom play in the European premier leagues and who certainly did not go easy on them. The match took place in Bradenton, Florida. Although it should have been a home game for Cayman, COVID-19 protocols here made it impossible to play on their home turf.

The game was clearly disappointing following the team’s success under Ben Pugh in 2019, when they won four of six League C matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, including a 3-2 victory over Barbados. But this team included a number of players from its youth sides and “a handful of players that we called experienced”, according to Alfredo Whittaker, president of the Cayman Islands Football Association.

According to match statistics, the Canadian team controlled the ball more than three-quarters of the match and made around 44 shots on goal, so the Cayman Islands goalie had a busy time. But given the talent he was up against, he has nothing to be ashamed of and even managed a fantastic double save to deny one penalty shot, only to have it potted past him on the rebound.

The crushing defeat follows a 3-0 loss to Suriname in Cayman’s first match in the qualifying group, dashing any hopes of Cayman advancing any further to Quatar 2022. The national team now sits at the bottom of Group B, with the next round of matches in June against Aruba and Bermuda.