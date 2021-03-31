Canada merciless in 11-0 win over Cayman Islands
(CNS): Monday evening’s defeat for the Cayman Islands against Canada in the World Cup qualifiers was always a foregone conclusion, but the eleven-nil scoreline reflected a merciless hammering by the team ranked 73rd by FIFA, 120 places above our national team. Nevertheless, the local squad was provided with a rare chance to play against top-class international footballers, most of whom play in the European premier leagues and who certainly did not go easy on them. The match took place in Bradenton, Florida. Although it should have been a home game for Cayman, COVID-19 protocols here made it impossible to play on their home turf.
The game was clearly disappointing following the team’s success under Ben Pugh in 2019, when they won four of six League C matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, including a 3-2 victory over Barbados. But this team included a number of players from its youth sides and “a handful of players that we called experienced”, according to Alfredo Whittaker, president of the Cayman Islands Football Association.
According to match statistics, the Canadian team controlled the ball more than three-quarters of the match and made around 44 shots on goal, so the Cayman Islands goalie had a busy time. But given the talent he was up against, he has nothing to be ashamed of and even managed a fantastic double save to deny one penalty shot, only to have it potted past him on the rebound.
The crushing defeat follows a 3-0 loss to Suriname in Cayman’s first match in the qualifying group, dashing any hopes of Cayman advancing any further to Quatar 2022. The national team now sits at the bottom of Group B, with the next round of matches in June against Aruba and Bermuda.
Category: Local News
More like go home and stop playing.
Damn but I dont understand because we treat Canadians very well here loll this defiantly personally
The players just need to be properly trained, just like in the business sector.
Um, no. The talent has to be there in the first place. Cayman is simply too small to create it.
You cannot expect a world class team out of such a tiny population. Cayman’s time and money is wasted trying to compete on these levels.
1-11. Ouch!
They’re lucky they even got to play seeing as they didn’t do the required Covid pre-tests before arriving in the US!
Clearly you have no idea of the actual facts. So perhaps you should refrain from making any comments?
“most of whom play in the European premier leagues and who certainly did not go easy on them.. 120 places above our team”
Low morale once it was clear a loss was imminent in the first half. I don’t even play anymore, but I’d feel discouraged against elites. This sorta happened in Brazil with their 1-7 loss against Germany. Only, Brazil was more equally ranked.
After the 2nd half the Germans noticed the decline in morale from the Brazilians, and held back out of respect for both the team and sport to have a half decent game.
That example is terrible. This was nothing like Germany v Brazil. For starters Brazil had a chance to win going into the game. Cayman had 0 chance. They knew they would lose before the game, they tried to avoid playing it by forfeiting over “forgotten tests” Not much to do here, can’t expect Cayman to compete with Canada given the population difference. But comparing it to the Brazil Germany game is ridiculous.
That’s complete BS. Stop spouting nonsense.
To 5.30pm “they tried to avoid playing it by forfeiting over “forgotten tests”. Outright lie. They missed the scheduled test times due to flight delays. BTW the tests missed were for entry into the game venue and not entry into the USA.
Lucky they were’t playing Japan, could have been worse.
Hard luck guys…build on the experience
More like go home and stop playing.
Maybe we should send the best players? So much politics in CIFA it’s embarrassing
Does he not have hands? Surprised it wasn’t worse!
Canada must be seriously crap if they have to qualify against minnows like the Caymans. Of course the top ten sports in Canada all involve hockey.
Yeah there’s ice hockey, field hockey, hockey hockey (each player has two sticks). Fun times
National sports programme – like any other place in the world that’s serious about sports. Not the part-time approach dependent on men or women practising or playing after work, etc.
It’ll take a lot of investment, but sooo much is being wasted or stolen ….. turtle farm, airport, DEH, OfReg, RCIPS, Coast Guard, on, on, & on…
Get a grip on public wastage and corruption and spend it on the youth, education & sports!!