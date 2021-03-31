Welding sets container ablaze

| 31/03/2021 | 3 Comments
Fire in Industrial Park on Tuesday

(CNS): Fresh from last week’s challenging dump blaze, firefighters were on the scene of another dangerous fire on Tuesday, when a container on North Sound Road in the industrial area was set alight as a result of what fire investigators believe was welding work that was being carried out on the outside. The fire crews had to force their way into the 40ft metal container using breathing apparatus and hose lines to quickly extinguished the fire, officials confirmed.

Comments (3)

  1. Anonymous says:
    31/03/2021 at 5:27 pm

    Oops! That was careless!

  2. Anonymous says:
    31/03/2021 at 3:48 pm

    Really smart – welding a sealed container with inflammable material inside it! Either it was the same person who started the last fire at the dump or they both went to the same trade school 🙂

  3. Anonymous says:
    31/03/2021 at 3:07 pm

    Sorry does anyone know what a “Hot-Works ticket” is?

