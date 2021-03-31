Over 19,000 people fully vaccinated
(CNS): Cayman’s vaccination programme continues to inch its way towards government’s target of around 75-80% people receiving both doses of the Pfizer shots to combat COVID-19. According to the latest figures, 29% of the population has now been given both shots, with 30,476 people in total having received at least one shot. Meanwhile, over the last two days just one traveller has tested positive for coronavirus. There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 among the 736 people in home isolation and government quarantine, with four people reportedly suffering symptoms of the virus.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
Category: Health, health and safety
I commend our Government for doing a great job with the vaccine roll out. I have gotten both of my shots. And it was very efficient. Could use to have some clipboards and pens, but we all managed and was through the process in under an hour each time.
Now the issue become dealing with the fearful sector of the population. I know way to many people who are hesitant to take the vaccine because of crazy internet conspiracies and just plain lack of education. I think an education campaign could go a long way to helping these individuals see that the vaccine is safe and effective. Bill Gates does not give a snot about you. No one is aborting babies for the vaccine, and RNA is not DNA.
We need everyone to be protected. It is sad that so many choose to forgo protection due to a lack of education, or just a lack of ability to discern which information is valid.
You can get vaccinated 32 hours a week, but a sandwich 168 hours a week.
Subway is 528% more efficient than this vaccination program.
If they were serious about this thing they would have it open when people were able to go like…sayyyyy….
….LUNCH TIMES AND WEEKENDS?
Open the borders!
Slower than molasses. We’re never gonna be free again.😔
Hopefully, the day after elections (once alliance wrangling is done), we get a definite opening date. 🤞