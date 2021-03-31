Over 19,000 people fully vaccinated

(CNS): Cayman’s vaccination programme continues to inch its way towards government’s target of around 75-80% people receiving both doses of the Pfizer shots to combat COVID-19. According to the latest figures, 29% of the population has now been given both shots, with 30,476 people in total having received at least one shot. Meanwhile, over the last two days just one traveller has tested positive for coronavirus. There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 among the 736 people in home isolation and government quarantine, with four people reportedly suffering symptoms of the virus.

Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:

Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,

Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.

Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.

People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.

When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.

*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.

*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.

*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.

*Facemasks are required.

