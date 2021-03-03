Almost 1/4 of adults have had COVID jab

(CNS): According to the latest figures released by Public Health officials, 15,386 adults, or almost 24% of the estimated population, have now received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Cayman Islands. Over 13%, or 8,622 people, have already completed the two-dose course and more than 24,000 shots in total have administered.

Meanwhile, official said Tuesday that all of the 209 results from the latest batch of screening tests for the coronavirus were negative.

There are currently 30 active cases in people either in isolation or quarantine. Just one person is suffering symptoms.