Almost 1/4 of adults have had COVID jab
(CNS): According to the latest figures released by Public Health officials, 15,386 adults, or almost 24% of the estimated population, have now received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Cayman Islands. Over 13%, or 8,622 people, have already completed the two-dose course and more than 24,000 shots in total have administered.
Meanwhile, official said Tuesday that all of the 209 results from the latest batch of screening tests for the coronavirus were negative.
There are currently 30 active cases in people either in isolation or quarantine. Just one person is suffering symptoms.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
See the consent form and the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety