Tara bows out of politics

Premier Alden McLaughlin and Minister Tara Rivers at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Tara Rivers, the current financial services minister and MP for West Bay South, has confirmed recent speculation that she is bowing out of politics and will not be seeking re-election on 14 April. In a live streamed social media event, she said she had never intended to be a career politician. However, she declined to say what was next, including whether or not she was joining Walkers or taking up the now vacant government position in London.