Tara bows out of politics
(CNS): Tara Rivers, the current financial services minister and MP for West Bay South, has confirmed recent speculation that she is bowing out of politics and will not be seeking re-election on 14 April. In a live streamed social media event, she said she had never intended to be a career politician. However, she declined to say what was next, including whether or not she was joining Walkers or taking up the now vacant government position in London.
To see the full story, comment and read other election news, go to the
CNS Election Section.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics