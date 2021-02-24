Tara bows out of politics

| 24/02/2021
Cayman News Service
Premier Alden McLaughlin and Minister Tara Rivers at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Tara Rivers, the current financial services minister and MP for West Bay South, has confirmed recent speculation that she is bowing out of politics and will not be seeking re-election on 14 April. In a live streamed social media event, she said she had never intended to be a career politician. However, she declined to say what was next, including whether or not she was joining Walkers or taking up the now vacant government position in London.

To see the full story, comment and read other election news, go to the
CNS Election Section.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics

Comments are closed.

«
»

May Elections: INTERACTIVE DISTRICT MAP