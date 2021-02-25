Dart dump deal still not signed

Premier Alden McLaughlin at the George Town Landfill (file photo)

(CNS): Government’s planned deal with Dart to take on the country’s waste-management issue has still not been signed. Decco, Dart’s general contractor, alongside a number of other local and international partners were selected as the preferred bidder three and a half years ago, but to date no agreement has been made or a contract signed to address what many people believe is Cayman’s biggest problem.

Speaking at a press briefing last week, Dwayne Seymour, the minister responsible for rubbish and one of a long line of ministers who have failed to solve this issue, said that he expected the main agreement would be signed in the coming weeks. However the minister has been saying that ever since Dart was selected in October 2017.

“Going out on a limb here, but within three weeks we should be doing the final signing. I hope they stay true to that,” Seymour said.

A side contract to begin the remediation work, the key issue that Dart has wanted address for more than ten years, has been signed. The desire by the corporation to cover up the rotting pile of garbage is unsurprising, given how close the dump is to the heart of its property empire.

But the issue of the wider waste-management problem is even more pressing now that Health City Cayman Islands has announced that it will be buying land to build a new cancer hospital right by the current landfill site.

Justin Howe, Decco’s Executive VP of Real Estate Development and Operations, said that the early remediation work was now underway and studies had been completed. The Dart executive said he shared the confidence and enthusiasm that Health City had to invest in the site.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that all but one small area of the dump had now been covered with aggregate and the area has been sealed off with new fencing. “The plan has always been to essentially close the current landfill and to continue dumping while the rest of the project goes ahead, particularly the waste-to-energy facility, in the area where hurricane Ivan waste and debris was placed.”

He said the WTE project was expected to take two to three years to be up and running, and then the amount of rubbish going into the landfill will be reduced by some 90%. Explaining why the government had risked entering into a smaller deal before the main issues were address, the premier said it was to try to move the project forward even if the main deal was never agreed.

“We decided, government and the Dart Group, that because the bigger contract was so complex, the negotiations about it, that we would both go out on a limb and move ahead with the smaller, more easily quantifiable, in terms of money, bits of the project so that we wouldn’t go through another however many years with absolutely no progress being made,” McLaughlin said.

“God forbid that the contract doesn’t wind up being signed, then we will simply have to pay for the work that has already been done and move on and try to find some other entity willing to proceed with the project. But the project itself would not have been at a standstill for the last four years.”

The premier added that he was confident that before this administration leaves office for the election, the agreement will be signed.

The stumbling blocks in the negotiations have never been properly outlined but they have involved CUC, which will be expected to buy the energy that the waste plant generates.

While the decision to tackle Cayman’s rubbish problem by burning it was said to have been made without ever confirming that CUC would buy that power, it is understood that the monopoly power provider is now willing to do so, but the rate continues to present the main problem. In the end, both Dart and CUC are looking to make a profit on this public-private project, which in the end will come largely from the pockets of taxpayers.