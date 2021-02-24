Vaccination opening to all of Stage Two

(CNS): The COVID-19 National Vaccination Programme will open on Thursday to everyone in the Stage Two groups. The HSA said the schedule has been revised to reflect these changes (see link below). Everyone who shows up for a vaccine must present photo ID and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident. This includes Caymanians, permanent residents, people holding work permits, as well as global citizens and their families.

“Caymanians 60 years and older and any families living in multi-generational households are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine,” said Dr Hazel Brown, Health Services Authority Chief Nursing Officer.

“We still have vulnerable, elderly Caymanians in our community not yet vaccinated and we ask these persons come forward. Any home bound person unable to get to a clinic can contact our Flu Hotline to make arrangements for our Public Health nurses to administer the vaccine in your home,” she added.