Alleged long-term sex offender charged

| 16/11/2020
Cayman News Service

(CNS): A 39-year old man was charged Monday with seven counts of indecent assault on a girl over a five-year period. He was due to appear in court today, though no details of the allegations have been revealed by police. They issued a short release stating that the unidentified man had been formally charged in relation to a series of incidents taking place between 2015 and 2020, when he is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

