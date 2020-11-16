Brac cyclist hit by truck airlifted to GC

Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac

(CNS): A cyclist who was hit by a Ford F150 pick-up truck on West End East Road, Cayman Brac, on Saturday evening has been airlifted to Grand Cayman with serious though not life-threatening injuries. The 51-year-old man who was driving the truck was unhurt but he has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst impaired.

Police have not said what they believe caused that impairment.

The RCIPS said that the collision happened around 8pm. The cyclist was taken to Faith Hospital but shortly afterwards flown to Grand Cayman. The truck driver has since been granted bail.