Minister: CIG not talking with cruise lines

(CNS): As the cruise industry attempts to re-launch itself, regardless of concerns that the ships played a key role in bringing COVID-19 to this region, the Cayman Islands tourism minister said he has not spoken to the cruise lines about their potential return here. Last week the first ever cruise ship to come back to the Caribbean ended its trip early after an outbreak of the coronavirus, illustrating the challenges ahead for this sector.

During a forum organised by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association last week, Moses Kirkconnell said his ministry has not been in any discussions with the cruise companies about a return to Grand Cayman since the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted its no-sail order.

The cruise industry has come up with a list of new protocols that persuaded the CDC to lift the outright sailing ban. But the industry still has some way to go before ships will be cleared to sell full Caribbean cruises anytime soon. A major issue is confirming ports of call under the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Many leading cruise companies have continued to mislead passengers by selling cruises to this and other destinations that are not yet open to cruise ships. So far the cruise lines have not addressed how they plan to get destinations to allow them to come back and officials here have not said under what circumstances they would be allowed back, given the significant risk they pose to community safety.

Speaking at last week’s tourism forum, Kirkconnell stated that George Town harbour will remain closed well past the end of the year and government is not involved in negotiations with the cruise lines to re-open. He said that they had not seen the health and safety protocols proposed by the industry for re-opening.

The minister did not say why his tourism ministry had not seen the information as the proposals are all in the public domain and available online, along with the CDC’s framework for the proposed safe return of cruising.

However, so far the health protocols appear to have failed.

The Sea Dream, which was first cruise ship to sail into Caribbean waters since the pandemic, ended its trip early last week after seven passengers tested positive for the virus.

There were only 66 passengers and 57 crew on board but one couple and one family group, all from the US, were found to be positive after they joined the ship in Barbados. The ship returned to Barbados at the weekend, where the negative passengers were allowed to disembark and fly home. The seven positive passengers were reportedly flown on a private plane back to the US.

The cruise sector continues to pose enormous challenges for a safe return, given the very nature of cruising, the impossibility of social distancing and the ease with which any illness seems to spread aboard such ships.

There is now no expectation that cruise ships will be returning to the Cayman Islands until the vaccine has been widely distributed and the virus is under control, and the ministry continues to focus on overnight guests who can stay longer.

The minister said that the Global Citizen Programme has attracted significant attention already; around 2,700 people have viewed the website and 35 applications have now been made. However, as of last Wednesday, just one family has been approved so far to receive a certificate.