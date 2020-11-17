Ethics code needed to stop MPs abusing privilege

The LA in session (file photo)

(CNS): The Human Rights Commission is calling on politicians to adopt a code of conduct following complaints about the abuse of privilege during past debates on LGBT rights in the Legislative Assembly. In a letter to members, HRC Chairperson Dale Crowley said the privilege they enjoy should not be used to create the divisiveness witnessed on that issue. Research also suggests too that Cayman is behind other jurisdictions when it comes to a code that could curb such abuse.

The HRC received a public complaint last year alleging a human rights breach by several MLAs (now MPs) during a debate about marriage equality. As a result, the HRC looked into the complaint and conducted research here and elsewhere into privilege, which protects members from legal action stemming from anything they may say in the parliament, and also how members are encouraged to behave with decency.

In the letter Crowley explained what the complaint was about and the HRC’s concerns.

“The allegation concerns threatening and discriminatory rhetoric used during a discussion in official sessions of the House, in particular discussion concerning the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTI persons,” Crowley wrote. “In considering the circumstances related to this particular matter the Commission recognised the very important principles related to parliamentary privilege… Such a privilege should not be used to separate the community and create divisiveness in the manner in which the public has witnessed it being used to discuss the topics of LGBTI persons and same-sex partnerships.”

Crowley said the HRC looked closely at codes of conduct in other Caribbean and Commonwealth jurisdictions relating to the behaviour of public officials. “The development and implementation of a Code has been completed successfully in other jurisdictions and is one area in which the Cayman Islands falls behind,” he wrote.

Given that the LA has now transitioned to a parliament and has passed legislation to move it from the direct responsibility of the central government to an independent authority, the HRC chair said it was a good time for the establishment of a code to go “hand-in-hand with these proposed advancements”.

Crowley pointed out that people of the Cayman Islands have a legitimate expectation that their elected officials uphold “high ethical standards” and comply with important “constitutional rights such as non-discrimination, freedom of conscience and religion, and freedom of expression”.

The HRC chair noted that parliamentary codes of conduct can help ensure that those holding positions of power have transparent checks and balances and that they remain accountable in their behaviour.

“Maintaining a robust set of policies to manage the conduct of public officials formalises and professionalises integrity expectations set by the public and is essential to maintaining public confidence,” Crowley added.

Calling for the creation of a code, in a press release the members of the commission said implementing such policies would provide an opportunity to ensure that officials act in the public interest and provide an avenue for upholding individuals’ rights at a parliamentary level.