Man charged with sexual assault on child

Police van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from Bodden Town who was arrested after he handed himself into to police following a report of a sexual assault on a child has now been charged, according to an RCIPS press release. The accused man was due to appear in court Monday in connection with the incident reported last Wednesday, 11 November, in which a 12-year-old girl was sexually abused.

Given the alleged connections between the charged man and the victim, the media is prevented from naming the accused man, though his identity has been revealed on social media where the same rules do not apply.