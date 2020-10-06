EU drops Cayman from black-list

European Union Commission building in Brussels

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government and the financial services sector were both breathing a sigh of relief, Tuesday, and not just because the islands dodged the path of a category 4 hurricane. The jurisdiction has been removed from the European Union’s black-list of non-cooperative jurisdictions, as hoped, after meeting the EU’s requirements regarding the supervision of investment funds.

“Cayman responded positively by expanding the scope of our funds regime to ensure that the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, our financial services regulator, has the legal mandate to supervise all Cayman-based investment funds,” Premier McLaughlin said in a release about the delisting after Cayman was singled out in February.

He said Cayman remains fully committed to international tax good governance standards, and noted that the EU had joined the OECD in positively recognising Cayman’s tax regime.

Governor Martyn Roper said ministers and government officials as well as the private sector had worked tirelessly to get the jurisdiction removed from the list. “There was cooperation from a wide range of industry stakeholders who demonstrated a shared objective and collective resolve to support the jurisdiction’s removal from the list,” he said.

“Cayman engaged constructively and transparently with the European Commission. That included making additional changes to the law, in agreement with the Commission, to ensure it covered all the funds expected to be in scope. This approach had a big impact on the successful conclusion of the negotiations.”

Despite describing the removal as a “significant achievement”, the government was criticised for its tardy response to the EU requirements and missing the deadline by a matter of a week to meet the changes needed to the legislation here.

The governor said the UK had supported Cayman’s removal through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), HM Treasury and his office. However, concerns remain in the offshore sector that with Brexit, Britain’s influence in cases like this will continue to diminish.

Stakeholders in the offshore sector welcomed the EU decision and the Alternative Investment Management Association AIMA said Cayman had developed its position as a leading international financial centre through an appropriate regulatory regime. Jack Inglis, AIMA CEO, said it was “good news for the alternatives industry, given the importance of the Cayman Islands as a fund and services centre globally”.

While getting off the blacklist was extremely important for the sector, the battle continues to ensure that Cayman not only remains up-to-date with international financial regime standards but also stays abreast of the many additional requirements.

The looming issue for the offshore sector here continues to be the impending imposition by the UK of a public beneficial ownership register before it becomes a global standard.