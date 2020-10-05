COVID-19 patient in hospital

(CNS): A person in isolation, who became ill with an unrelated condition but tested positive for COVID-19, is in hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has confirmed. There were no new positive tests among 278 COVID-19 tests carried out over the weekend but this patient, who remains one of just two active cases, is now symptomatic for the virus and has been admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

There are now 247 people in government isolation, including one person who transferred from home-isolation because of the pending arrival of Tropical Storm Delta. And there are now 79 households where people are isolating at home with the geofencing technology under the watch of the monitoring team, regardless of the forthcoming storm.

The government has said the remaining households are all in safe locations and that those in quarantine at hotels on the coast have been moved to higher level rooms as a precaution. Although there are contingency measures in place to move anyone in quarantine if this becomes necessary, officials are confident that, given the current path of the storm and its impacts on the islands, the facilities remain safe and secure.

The CMO has confirmed that no further test results will be provided before the evening of Wednesday, 7 October.

Meanwhile, Cayman has now carried out more than 40,000 PCR tests in a mass screening programme that has been largely credited with retaining the country’s COVID-19 free status.