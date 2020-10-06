Seymour: New hospital will need to be different

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Following a presentation to government about a speculative development for another hospital geared towards medical tourism, Health Minister Dwayne has said it would have to be offering something different to get the green light. A group of investors led by Thompson Development is toying with the idea of another major health facility. The developers, led by Gene Thompson, will not yet go on record publicly about the project, as they said it is still at the conceptual stage.

Thompson was the lead developer on the Health City Cayman Islands project, the first development in the medical tourism sector in Cayman. He was also a member of the HCCI board until February of this year, when he parted company for what are understood to be personal reasons.

But HCCI was always meant to be much more that the hospital. In 2010, when the developers signed a deal, which involved a number of significant concessions, with the UDP government, led by McKeeva Bush, the plan was to eventually expand the hospital and include a teaching facility and assisted living, among many other elements.

Currently, around 60% of HCCI’s patients come from overseas, but the facility it is not sustained by medical tourism and also needs local business to remain viable.

However, it has helped the CIG to cut costs. Government spends millions of dollars every year on overseas care for the elderly and indigent who are either uninsured or under-insured, and Health City has helped to cut those ever growing costs. This also allows those in need of specialist medical care previously only available in the US or Jamaica to be treated here and remain close to their families.

In addition, most local insurance companies cover the care provided there now, too, enabling Caymanians and residents with insurance to seek the healthcare they previously could only get off-island here at home, making it an increasingly welcome addition to local health provision.

But it is not clear how a second facility would fit into Cayman’s future medical needs. And given the experience of Health City regarding medical tourism, questions remain as to how that market could sustain another major state-of-the art hospital.

Speaking at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he believed there was a “great deal of room” for hospitals providing a service for overseas patients. He said that government’s aim was to develop Cayman as a centre of excellence, so the more tertiary care facilities the better. “We need to focus on building medical tourism,” he stated. “We can’t keep saying no to everything.”

But Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said his ministry would not consider a hospital based on the same model as something that already existed. He said he would want them to show that at least 70% of the patients would be from overseas.

“No one will ever get the same concession that any other institution got before under this government,” he said, adding he personally would not take forward a project that was not somehow different from what was already available.

Thompson has refused to comment on this new project at this stage, but some details about the presentation made to government and stakeholders about the idea found its way onto a public online blog written by an ERA agent.

According to the blog, Thompson is planning to team up with the Aster medical group, which was founded in the United Arab Emirates and provides healthcare across the middle east and India.