Offshore sector scrambles to repair damage

(CNS): Various major law firms have issued advisories and statements to clients over the last two days after a pretty bad day on Tuesday for the Cayman Islands’ reputation on the global financial stage. Cayman was blacklisted by the EU because government missed a deadline it was well aware was approaching, and then topped the Tax Justice Network’s Financial Secrecy Index. While the sector could have easily batted away the latter alone, the former is more of a challenge.

The sector played down the blacklisting as a technical problem that will not impact business, and rushed to back government’s efforts to stay on the case to get Cayman off the EU list as soon as possible.

Speaking on behalf of the financial services sector, Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott said Cayman had a track record of meeting evolving global standards and that was expected to continue.

“As an organisation, we stand ready to work with government, as it sees fit, as it cooperates with the EU to be removed from the list. We anticipate this decision will happen in the not too distant future,” Scott said in a release.

He said the recently introduced modernised legislation to enhance oversight of investment funds was in response to an evolution in global regulations, primarily driven by the European Union. Since about 30 other jurisdictions were removed after a taking the necessary actions, “we look forward to the same happening with regard to the Cayman Islands”, he said.

But in the meantime, the industry’s clients could continue to expect the usual high professional standards from their Cayman service providers, Scott said. He noted that as a premier global tax neutral financial hub, Cayman has adopted at least as many global standards for transparency as any G20 country – and more, when agreements specific to International Financial Centres (IFCs) and UK Overseas Territories are included.

Repeating the message that this jurisdiction proactively shares tax information with more than 100 other governments under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Common Reporting Standard, he said Cayman was recently rated by the OECD as largely compliant, the second highest of a six-tier rating.

He said this was the same rating given to G20 countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and EU member states Austria, Belgium, Denmark and Germany. As he noted all of Cayman’s positive ratings by the OECD regarding economic substance, he said that it found the Cayman Islands tax neutral regime is not harmful.

With the full support of industry, Cayman Finance is confident that the Cayman Islands Government will take all necessary actions to address any remaining EU concerns in a timely manner to ensure removal from the list at the earliest possible opportunity, the release stated.

Meanwhile, the Cayman Islands Directors Association also noted it was “obviously disappointed by the recent EU decision to include the Cayman Islands on its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes”. CIDA and other private sector organisations had “worked tirelessly” along with the Cayman government, “to devise and implement relevant and effective legislation”.

CIDA added, “As one of the world’s leading financial centres and a domicile of choice for investment funds, we are committed to continued cooperation and engagement on this issue. We remain optimistic that there will be fair play and proper recognition of the steps which have been and continue to be taken to address the EU’s concerns.”

STEP Cayman Islands, the organisation that represents the trust sector, said it “supports the work of the Cayman Islands Government and its resolve to continue to engage with the EU to ensure that Cayman is removed from the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions with all haste”.

Cayman International Insurance, formerly IMAC, also indicated support for the Cayman Islands Government in taking the necessary steps. “This technical listing does not impact or hinder Cayman Islands based international insurers and reinsurers from supporting our clients and meeting their insurance needs.

“Internationally recognised standards for regulation will continue to be met and we are confident that recent legislation passed by the Cayman Islands Government will be affirmed as meeting the required standards and will lead to our removal from the listing at the next possible opportunity.”

Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants CEO Sheree Ebanks said that while it was disappointing that Cayman had been placed on the list of non-cooperative jurisdictions, the CIIPA fully supports government’s efforts towards delisting.

“CIIPA is committed to continue to work with government to overcome the technical issues that led to the EU’s decision, and with the excellent public sector-private industry collaboration will be removed from this list at the earliest possible opportunity,” Ebanks said.

However, the various organisations all failed to address the fact that the blacklisting could have been avoided if government had not missed the deadline to introduce specific legislation, even though the date was well known for a considerable period. Not one organisation queried how this had happened.

Even the opposition passed up the opportunity to point out that this wasn’t just a technical failure.

A release from the opposition said they were still ready to assist the government in its efforts to be removed from the blacklist. After Opposition Leader Arden McLean met last week with the premier and financial services minister, he “expressed solidarity” with government in protecting the jurisdiction, particularly the financial services sector.

“While it is unfortunate that despite having made genuine efforts to address the concerns of the European Union, we still find ourselves on the list of un-cooperative jurisdictions, I am hopeful that this will soon be reversed.”

He added, “We need to ensure that we take a close look at the processes we employ when we are preparing and executing responses and solutions to these obligations. We must ensure that delays are kept to a minimum and that any proposed changes are implemented in a timely manner, and with the full support of the industry. This is a classic example of how quickly things can become derailed with just a few weeks of delay.”

Despite the aspiration that Cayman will be de-listed soon, the EU his indicated it is unlikely to be before October, some eight months away.