Governor imposing DP bill, not same-sex marriage

Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper will push through the Domestic Partnership Bill, which was defeated in the Legislative Assembly last week, rather than legislation giving full marriage equality for same-sex couples. Roper will be imposing the law through his Reserved Powers under section 81 of the Constitution and not by an order-in-council directly from the UK. The governor said it was a position he had not wanted to be in but he had no choice because he must uphold the law.

Following the controversial debate in the LA last week, the premier had warned that the UK would likely impose same-sex marriage instead of forcing through the Domestic Partnership Law, an opinion that was supported by a number of local attorneys and other commentators, and was an option that the local LGBT community had campaigned for.

But the governor said in a statement that the Foreign Office had decided that passing a version of the current bill would be the right approach, as this would fully comply with the Court of Appeal judgment.

However, there are flaws with the DP bill, not least the creation of a register of same-sex partners, which people feel could act as an open invitation to abuse same-sex couples. Nevertheless, the governor said he will publish the bill on Monday, opening a consultation period for 21 days before assenting to the bill and making domestic partnerships for same-sex couples legal by September.

Roper said that he will also address various other pieces of legislation at the same time that need to be changed to give effect to the law.

The governor pointed out that the Court of Appeal was clear that Cayman is in breach of the Bill of Rights in the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) by failing to put in place a framework for same-sex couples that is functionally equivalent to marriage. The Domestic Partnership Bill satisfies that legal requirement and at the same time maintains the current definition of marriage, he said.

“It was my expectation, and that of the FCO, that all lawmakers would recognise their legal responsibility and pass the Bill after debate in the Legislative Assembly,” the governor said Wednesday. But the failure of MLAs to pass the bill left him with no option but to act to uphold the law.

“The question of same-sex marriage is currently before the Privy Council and it will reach a decision on the appeal early next year. I believe it is therefore imperative that the Domestic Partnership Bill is passed into law so that the discrimination suffered by Chantelle Day and Vicky Bodden-Bush, and others in same sex relationships, is brought to an end as required by the Court of Appeal.”

Roper added that this had placed him in a position that he never wanted to be in.

“Since arriving in October 2018, I have fully respected Cayman’s extensive responsibility for dealing with domestic matters. But I cannot simply stand aside when it comes to upholding the rule of law and complying with international obligations, which fall squarely within my responsibilities as governor” he said.

“In seeking to find a way forward, I believe I have been consistent and true to my pledge when I arrived to serve all the people of these wonderful islands to the best of my ability. I hope we can soon put this divisive debate behind us and come together as a people as we continue to navigate our way through a challenging global pandemic,” he added.

The decision to impose the flawed legislation rather than the simple original amendments to the Marriage Law by the chief justice in March 2019 does not rule out full marriage equality in the Cayman Islands in the near future because Day and Bodden-Bush might still win their case before the Privy Council.

It is also possible that the flaws in the current legislation, particularly the discriminatory elements, may lead to further legal challenges. While Cayman’s Marriage Law currently stipulates that the institution is the preserve of opposite-sex couples, the Constitution does not disallow any future right of same-sex couples to marry but rather defines the current right for opposite-sex couples.