Governor imposing DP bill, not same-sex marriage
(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper will push through the Domestic Partnership Bill, which was defeated in the Legislative Assembly last week, rather than legislation giving full marriage equality for same-sex couples. Roper will be imposing the law through his Reserved Powers under section 81 of the Constitution and not by an order-in-council directly from the UK. The governor said it was a position he had not wanted to be in but he had no choice because he must uphold the law.
Following the controversial debate in the LA last week, the premier had warned that the UK would likely impose same-sex marriage instead of forcing through the Domestic Partnership Law, an opinion that was supported by a number of local attorneys and other commentators, and was an option that the local LGBT community had campaigned for.
But the governor said in a statement that the Foreign Office had decided that passing a version of the current bill would be the right approach, as this would fully comply with the Court of Appeal judgment.
However, there are flaws with the DP bill, not least the creation of a register of same-sex partners, which people feel could act as an open invitation to abuse same-sex couples. Nevertheless, the governor said he will publish the bill on Monday, opening a consultation period for 21 days before assenting to the bill and making domestic partnerships for same-sex couples legal by September.
Roper said that he will also address various other pieces of legislation at the same time that need to be changed to give effect to the law.
The governor pointed out that the Court of Appeal was clear that Cayman is in breach of the Bill of Rights in the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) by failing to put in place a framework for same-sex couples that is functionally equivalent to marriage. The Domestic Partnership Bill satisfies that legal requirement and at the same time maintains the current definition of marriage, he said.
“It was my expectation, and that of the FCO, that all lawmakers would recognise their legal responsibility and pass the Bill after debate in the Legislative Assembly,” the governor said Wednesday. But the failure of MLAs to pass the bill left him with no option but to act to uphold the law.
“The question of same-sex marriage is currently before the Privy Council and it will reach a decision on the appeal early next year. I believe it is therefore imperative that the Domestic Partnership Bill is passed into law so that the discrimination suffered by Chantelle Day and Vicky Bodden-Bush, and others in same sex relationships, is brought to an end as required by the Court of Appeal.”
Roper added that this had placed him in a position that he never wanted to be in.
“Since arriving in October 2018, I have fully respected Cayman’s extensive responsibility for dealing with domestic matters. But I cannot simply stand aside when it comes to upholding the rule of law and complying with international obligations, which fall squarely within my responsibilities as governor” he said.
“In seeking to find a way forward, I believe I have been consistent and true to my pledge when I arrived to serve all the people of these wonderful islands to the best of my ability. I hope we can soon put this divisive debate behind us and come together as a people as we continue to navigate our way through a challenging global pandemic,” he added.
The decision to impose the flawed legislation rather than the simple original amendments to the Marriage Law by the chief justice in March 2019 does not rule out full marriage equality in the Cayman Islands in the near future because Day and Bodden-Bush might still win their case before the Privy Council.
It is also possible that the flaws in the current legislation, particularly the discriminatory elements, may lead to further legal challenges. While Cayman’s Marriage Law currently stipulates that the institution is the preserve of opposite-sex couples, the Constitution does not disallow any future right of same-sex couples to marry but rather defines the current right for opposite-sex couples.
See the governor's full statement in the CNS Library.
RIP Democracy.
No – RIP Theocracy
Celebrating with some DP tonight..Who’s in?
I don’t know if everyone sees that this is not just about the DPB but about the UK and the governor getting involved in our local politics. This is just the start of things to come and it has nothing to do with Same Sex Marriage..
Watch this space…and this governor..
What’s the solution for the Legislature ignoring the court and rule of law then? Checks and balances exist for a reason and the Governor only had to step in because more than half the fools we elected wouldn’t uphold the rule of law.
Minister Rivers was quite clear when she explained that Gov. Roper had the constitutional power to do this. Suckoo did not believe it and McLean just blew hot air (as usual) but O’Connor should have known as well as the Premier that this would happen.
Bam!! Ken Bernice Al Arden Blunders Eden Jules Seeemoure Cap what are you going to do the Governor has come for you.
Ezzard Premier Tara Joey Austin Roy David Moses all look like geniuses now. Actually Ezzard could be a good addition to the unity Government.
Now that Governor Martyn Roper has decided to exercise his super powers it is only right that he also uses those same super powers to fix the long standing issues on unconscious bias and systemic racism.
Over to you Governor Martyn Roper!
I don’t believe it is on conscious at all. That has been carefully contemplated
Please keep in mind that Mr. Roper did not unilaterally make the decision. He works for the UK and this is happening under the direction of the UK. Anyone upset or surprised by this is living in a cave. It is our politicians that let us down not Martin Roper. The courts pretty much spelled out what would happen if the DP bill was not passed. It did not pass. Welcome to the real world.
You do not have to like it, but it will be law and you will need to comply.
Caymanians should be proud of this decision because it means that the rule of law is alive and well in Cayman. I am writing this from Jamaica where our courts and legislature are loath to uphold even the most basic of human rights.
This is a wonderful day for your country and it bodes well for the future.
You’re welcome here anytime…
Yeah right. Half the comments about Jamaicans on this website are tantamount to hate speech.
His Excellency may well have made the best decision given the factors at play here. To give said individuals under discussion their deserved human rights, yet also retain the definition of marriage as being between a male and a female is a wise decision. One must give respect where it is due. Obviously there are those of the LGBTQ lobby who will not be satisfied and the ‘inch to mile’ metaphor will come into play. There are also those who will refuse to recognize this decision as valid and/or acceptable. Will this issue now be put to rest? That remains to be seen. Are there members of the LA who have been disingenuously using a manipulative and deceitful subterfuge for their own political expediencies and/or a plausible deniability? Decidedly so, yes. Is there still an overwhelming abundance of shared hypocrisy and outright bigotry emanating from both sides of this divide? Obviously so, yes. Are both sides overtaken by a level of hubris and ill willed derision of those who do not share their opinions? One does not need an answer for that as it is on full display right here, right now.
Do explain the hypocrisy of both sides.
How will this decision help bring the price of duck eggs down to a reasonable level?
The true concern is the power the governor has to overrule a vote. This means having the vote was a waste of time. Why bother to have a legislative assembly.
The same power the Governors and Administrators of these islands have had since the inception of their office and the same power that prior to them was held by the Governor of Jamaica
I know it is a hard concept for some to understand in Cayman but we are not an independent country
ipso facto there are persons and systems in place above the local devolved government that have the power to overrule local officials
They’re allowed to play government until mom gets mad and makes rules.
You say that like it happens frequently. Caymanians are not children at play, you bigot.
Which is how slavery was abolished here!
They’re all still slaves to their CMA masters.
Probably because you’ve shown that, while your elected officials know how to vote, they don’t know how to govern.
+1 – Well said, this is one of the best posts I’ve read on CNS.
If someone decides to vote in ,hypothetically saying, a motion to strip you off your property rights due to popular demand you would want the Governor to step in and protect you, wouldn’t you?
I thank mr.roper for showing that democracy is false and allusion.🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 thank you they know there place……
Amen, God does exist and he has imposed his will through the Governor.
God does his work yes.
Maybe it is something other than God.
Hello, although I could care less either way about the Gay Rights issue I will say this.
Do not think for one second that ANYONE, inclusive of the UK will be able to cause the Cayman Islands to put into operation any law that it does not want.
By this I mean the “LODGE”. There is serious power and money behind this group. Any seeing that it answers to Jamaica its even more powerful.
Now with that being said there are only two ways to go.
1) Get rid of the “Lodge”….good luck on this
2) Accept that there will never be any acceptance of what the UK wants. Just as in the Beneficial Owner law that was pushed. Notice after HOW many years and still nothing. Plenty of REDTAPE why it can not be implemented yet. Same will happen to this proclamation…
You mean “COULDN’T care less…”
Think about it.
Just stop! This the most nonsensical comment I have read in a long time
What a pile of ta ta
Couldn’t care less*
I ‘could care less’ that you’ve been educated in Cayman’s public schools.
I would have preferred that the UK government stepped in to allow same sex MARRIAGES. But Roper is saving the MLA’s face by doing it this way..
I think what’s happening is that the governor is enforcing the law as was ruled by the appellate court. His enforcement of the law doesn’t preclude same-sex marriage. He’s allowing the process to take its course. I have no doubt in my mind that come next year we will have full marriage equality. It’s just a waiting game now.
You may never read this Chatelle and Vicky, but just know that you are doing what many of us couldn’t do – we support you and love you and thank you for the sacrifice you are making for us all. God bless!
No he isn’t, this is what they wanted,
I hope all politicians who voted against it are brave enough to resign in protest. And all good Christians should resign from any government boards they are on, whether voluntary or paid.
Absolutely. We could get a great clearout of the mad and the bad as a result of this
and give up their UK passports
amen brother/sister. All of them should resign.
Don’t count your chickens …
5.19pm That would be a big job, and I bet people would be amazed at the total.
You will not be missed. And frankly, people should’ve resigned IN protest of them voting against it.
He need to try sit down!! He came here with this as a mission.
This is our voting pool right here. This lack of education is the reason we are here with Roper dealing with this the way he is.
The outcome of the vote in the house was by design. All MLAs wanted the Governor to make the decision. Now they say to the electorate, we had nothing to do with this decision, blame it on the UK and come May 2021, all will be forgotten and these people will vote their silly asses right back in.
You need try learn read and write!
All these Caymanians calling themselves devout christians and anti LGBT etc. But there are so many that love to eat shellfish, beat their wives, commit adultery and have sex before marriage?
Im not gay, bi, or another than hetro but its 2020, voting against this was only another embarrassment to Cayman, you all should resign now in protest of this being given the recognition it deserved, but wait……$$$$ talks right
And some have dl relationships with persons of same gender on the side.
And donkey rides with others whilst married
On a full moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEARkn-QtQ4
I mean, they also aren’t suppose to wear clothing woven of two kinds of material.
If they were to follow every piece of their scripture literary then the very act of them navigating their day would cause them to be guilty of multiple sins.
In end, they use their “holy” scriptures to justify their hate.
Incestuous too remember..but those gays!
I have no problems per se but the main issue I’m having now is flip flippers – when for example a woman all her life living with a man, have kids with the man and then all of sudden say they gay and need be with a woman🤔. I’m sure the same scenario work with the men too. I just can’t believe those people are honest and just flip flopping. I believe they are bored and experimenting 🤣🔥Having cake and coffee ☕️
“i cannot believe other people have a different worldview than mine”
Get over yourself.
Well don’t you think the problem might be that they were gay in the first place and the overwhelming pressure to please family, “friends”, employers, and society in general, meant they didn’t have enough support to be who they are? If we stopped all the negativity against being gay, and fully accept people for who they are, then maybe the problems you point out would decrease dramatically.
Don’t knock it until you have tried it.
There’s many people who will married and have children but are secretly gay. The reason why is mainly because they are scared to reveal themselves, so they go with the flow. We want to create an environment where people don’t have to be scared and keep it a secret all their lives.
And behold, there arose the sound of great lamentation, and there was a wailing and gnashing of teeth
But the people said unto the bigots, “suck it up, bobo”
How many more Elton Johns will be knighted?
There is only one Elton John.
Alden will be the first one…
Praise the Lord!
It’s about time he actually did something besides smile, agree with everyone and hold tea parties. I was beginning to think that Kilpatrick had never left and had just shaved her head!
Unfair 3:54
Very unfair 3.54 .
Roper is a decent man doing his duty without malice or agenda. We are lucky to have a selfless Governor.
I’m not saying he didn’t do a good thing. I’m saying it’s a about time he did anything at all!
Mr. Leader of Opposition, what are we to do now sir?? We look to you now. You and your deputy said that this would not happen. That England would not do this
well it’s not England so he was right, it’s the United Kingdom
Build the wall! Keep the whippet-bothering, morris-dancing, jellied eel eating sassenachs oot! Alba Gu Brath!
Diddums.
I do look forward to Arden’s penetrating analysis however.
If you believed the UK would do nothing then you are even less intelligent than he is
I think that may have been because he was talking complete b*llocks.
Well done Gov, you are a local hero.
Can’t get the borders sorted so Caymanians can get home but can push through this bill real fast.
If you haven’t made it back to Cayman yet you’re probably poor and we don’t want you.
Would love to understand how the Governor is going to shoehorn Domestic Partnerships into Section 55 of the Constitution… this is not over by a long way…
i suspect we will see a Judicial Review and the Applicant’s will have to overcome the Section 32(5) bar on the Courts examining the actions of the Governor…
or it will all pass and we will live happily ever after!
The subsection 32(5) is a bar on the local courts examining whether the Governor complied with instructions given by the FCO. If a Governor was given instructions and did not follow them or vice versa, he is an FCO employee in that respect, and that is why local courts have no power to look into that relationship. So there is no bar to examining the actual actions of the Governor, only a bar to examining the Governor’s relationship with the FCO. Which makes absolute sense when you understand it properly as a relationship of employment and diplomatic trust.
Thank you Gov. Roper!
It is silly to say that legislators have a “legal obligation” to vote a particular way on anything.
Not if you have even a passing familiarity with the operation of international law it isn’t.
That’s where you’re wrong. The government won its appeal but was instructed by the courts to address the issue expeditiously which they failed to do. Their failure to follow the law activated the governor’s/head of state’s reserve powers.
They really ought to teach more civics in school as to what the role of the head of state is. While the role of the queen and her representatives is to remain politically neutral, she and her representatives must ensure that government is running properly. Its when an arm of government doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do that she or her representatives may intervene.
Good for Mr. Roper.
Nice sentiments but the courts cannot make a legislator vote.
So when the UK legalizes a human having sex with an animal must the Cayman Islands also legalize that?
So when the UK legalizes the consumption of ganga for use at any time must the Cayman Islands legalize that?
If they define it as a human right then yes.
yes, because both of those things are the same…
Most persons support the de-criminalization of marijuana.
Ganja is just a matter of time and would actually do a lot for Cayman.
As for the animals…I guess it would be OK as long as they are over 16 and have their parents’ consent?
Someone doesn’t know the definition of consenting adult and secondly marijuana shouldn’t be illegal in the first place.
That first point is completely disrespectful. You’re suggesting same-sex couples having intercourse is the equivalent of having intercourse with an animal. I’ll pray for you, because something is wrong with your head.
And that second point about ganja, hell yeah legalize it!!
Before all the complaints of the UK have no right etc. British tax payers provide most of the CIG budget. All those pay outs during COVID and from the Nau etc the money isn’t all from Cayman. We benefit from being an Overseas Territory more than the latter.
3:32pm you must’ve had a nightmare. They provided the same amount after hurricane Ivan.
Plus British passport among other things.
British tax payers contribute nothing to the CIG budget.
The British haven’t given us a dollar in years. they helped us pay for a helicopter and then turned around and said we had to share it for free with the other overseas territories..Show me where the UK gave us one dollar other than that..
And please don’t bring up the crap about the Governors Regiment..The only one that wants that is him..
What are you smoking 3:32
THANK YOU GOVERNOR!
Let the seething begin…..wait until I get my popcorn. This is gonna be good!
Best news ever, thank you Jesus and thank you Governor!!!
Coward. No reason not to go all in.
@ 3.24 Can’t at the moment because the same-sex marriage bill is sitting on appeal with the Privy Council. This can go one of 2 ways.
1. The Privy Council decide that Same-Sex Marriage Lite i.e. the DP bill, is enough to placate people without causing some here to have an aneurysm
or
2. They pull up their big boy and big girl pants and legislate properly and implement the full Same-Sex marriage bill at which point there will be several aneurysms here.
Hopefully it will be number 2. But not the aneurysm part obviously.
CMA really thought that they could pray hard enough, stick their heads in the sand and the issue would go away. Cute.
These are our Caymanian brothers and sisters too. Two consenting Caymanian adults who found love. That’s it.
CMA and the MLAs knew this would happen but in their pathetic gutless way wanted to be able to say it wasn’t us that did it, we opposed it, it was the English! Wimps!
We could have had it our way. Now, please amend it to close the immigration and employment loopholes and call it a day.
Excellent news! Well done!