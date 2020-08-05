US cruise ships cancel all trips through October

MS Roald Amundsen, which had an outbreak of coronavirus on board last week

(CNS): As new cases of COVID-19 emerge on some of the few cruise ships that had begun sailing again, the US-based Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that its ocean-going cruise line members have agreed to “voluntarily suspend” American cruise operations until at least 31 October. Describing it as a difficult decision, the CLIA said in a statement issued Wednesday that it was in the interest of public health and safety.

On Sunday news emerged that at least 41 people on the MS Roald Amundsen, a Norwegian cruise ship, had tested positive for COVID-19 and hundreds more passengers were in quarantine awaiting test results. Hurtigruten, the company that owns the ship, stopped all leisure cruises because of the outbreak, admitting it had made mistakes.

Then, the Wilderness Adventurer, the very first ship to resume cruises from a US port since the coronavirus pandemic, returned to its home port of Juneau today after a passenger tested positive for the illness, just three days into a week-long Alaska cruise. The small vessel, which was not covered by the federal ban, had just begun its trip when the news came that a passenger’s test was positive.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States had extended the ‘no sail order’ on ships last month until the end of September. The CDC said that, as of 10 July, almost 3,000 cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness have been recorded on cruise ships, including 34 deaths, and it is now evident that cases are continuing on board ships, which were instrumental in spreading the virus in the early months of the outbreak.

The statement by the cruise sector today appeared to acknowledge the ongoing challenge the industry faces, given how cruise ships appear to provide perfect conditions for the coronavirus to spread.

“We believe it is prudent at this time to voluntarily extend the suspension of US ocean-going cruise operations to 31 October,” the cruise association said. “This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry.

“However, we believe this proactive action further demonstrates the cruise industry’s commitment to public health and willingness to voluntarily suspend operations in the interest of public health and safety, as has occurred twice prior. CLIA cruise line members will continue to monitor the situation with the understanding that we will revisit a possible further extension on or before 30 September 2020,” the association stated.

Here in Cayman, government officials have said that they do not expect that cruise ships will be allowed to return before the second quarter of next year. However, there is a growing movement here calling for a re-examination of Cayman’s relationship with the major cruise lines and to review the type of ships that are welcomed here in future.

The cruise sector has been blamed for bringing the virus to the Cayman Islands, as the first positive case, and the only person with COVID-19 to die here, was a cruise ship passenger. After suffering a heart attack on the ship, he was brought ashore and rushed to Health City Cayman Islands in East End, and later tested positive for the virus.

While it is unlikely that ‘patient zero’ caused the spread of the virus here beyond infecting some of the healthcare workers who first took care of him, almost 500,000 passengers had visited Grand Cayman between the beginning of 2020 and 13 March, when government closed the port.