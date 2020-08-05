Daily COVID test results all negative
(CNS): All of the 243 COVID-19 test samples processed by public health officials over the last 24 hours were negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Wednesday. Cayman remains free of any active cases of the coronavirus and has had no positive results for five weeks. To date, 30,900 tests have been carried out with a positive tally of 203.
While government has successfully contained the virus within the domestic sphere after a strict lockdown was imposed with positive results, it has remained tight-lipped over the last few weeks about previously announced plans for a soft opening of borders.
Some destinations around the Caribbean region have opened but in doing so exposed themselves to surges in infection rates and most have shut back down. Cayman had planned to begin welcoming some vacation home owners back next month with the assistance of bio-button technology but it is understood that this may have been delayed.
Cabinet was believed to be meeting yesterday to discuss, among other things, the reopening plans, but there were no announcements about the opening and no date has been set for the next COVID-19 update briefing.
Category: Health, health and safety
Time to end the curfew and letter days at the supermarkets.
Now that we are Covid free can we please get rid of the requirement to wear masks in the stores? I mean, I doubt the party boaters are wearing masks…
Still no post office though, oh and a ridiculous two week delay in half our children being allowed to attend school. A discrimination suit is in the works.
The return to school is a phased approach. And how is the post supposed to work with closed borders? You sound like an angry hater that itches for something to complain about. Whatever lawsuit you’re talking about will be tossed out by a laughing magistrate. 😄
Phased for what? I’d ask you to explain the logic but there isn’t any. Bet you’re a double masker.
I’m whatever masker your mrs wants
Thank you to the Premier and the rest of the hard working folks of the CIG. This fantastic outcome is the result of your robust plan that was executed perfectly!