Daily COVID test results all negative

(CNS): All of the 243 COVID-19 test samples processed by public health officials over the last 24 hours were negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported Wednesday. Cayman remains free of any active cases of the coronavirus and has had no positive results for five weeks. To date, 30,900 tests have been carried out with a positive tally of 203.

While government has successfully contained the virus within the domestic sphere after a strict lockdown was imposed with positive results, it has remained tight-lipped over the last few weeks about previously announced plans for a soft opening of borders.

Some destinations around the Caribbean region have opened but in doing so exposed themselves to surges in infection rates and most have shut back down. Cayman had planned to begin welcoming some vacation home owners back next month with the assistance of bio-button technology but it is understood that this may have been delayed.

Cabinet was believed to be meeting yesterday to discuss, among other things, the reopening plans, but there were no announcements about the opening and no date has been set for the next COVID-19 update briefing.