Gunman fires on George Town house

(CNS): Police are investigating a report of gunshots that were fired at a house off Selkirk Drive in the Red Bay area of George Town on Sunday night around 11:00pm. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that no one was hurt when the unknown gunman shot at the house before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The shooting happened just over 48 hours after a man was shot near to a George Town liquor store on Friday.

The officers on the case are investigating any possible links and are urging witnesses to both incidents to come forward.

“Having two firearms incidents occurring on the same weekend is particularly concerning,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown of the Criminal Investigations Department. “We are investigating both incidents thoroughly, in part to establish if there is any link between them. We urge members of the public to come forward if they have any information on either incident.”

