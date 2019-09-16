ACC charges two HSA public servants

Cayman Islands Hospital entrance

(CNS): Nick Smith (57) from George Town and Dominic Dacres (41) from Spotts, who both work at the Health Services Authority, have been charged with various criminal offences relating to an Anti-Corruption Commission investigation. The two public officials were charged last week, the ACC said on Monday in a brief statement about the case.

The ACC has not said which inquiry the charges relate to, but in June 2018 the two men were arrested in connection with an overtime scandal at the hospital.

That inquiry began following an HSA internal audit that resulted in the suspension of the Cayman Islands Hospital’s security team. Shortly afterwards, Smith and Dacres, who are said to have worked in the department dealing with security, were arrested.

Smith has been charged with breach of trust under the Anti-Corruption Law and two counts of false accounting, contrary to the Penal Code. Dacres faces one charge of obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception contrary to the Penal Code. The men have been bailed to appear on 24 September.

The HSA has not commented about two of their staff members being charged but CNS has contacted management and is awaiting a response. It is understood that both men were suspended from their jobs following their arrests 15 months ago and have been on leave with full pay since then.

