One injured after shooting in George Town

(CNS): The RCIPS has reported that one man was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment for what is believed to be a gunshot wound following an incident in George Town Friday night. Police said they were informed of a shooting incident near Sound Way just after 9pm tonight, 13 September. Police are currently on scene and are asking members of the public to avoid the area if possible.

Sound Way between the Shedden Road junction and Whitman Seymour Road junction is currently closed to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Information provided through Crime Stoppers regarding gun related offenses are eligible for a reward of up to $50,000.

Related

Category: Crime, Police