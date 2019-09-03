Estella’s killer denied appeal

Larry Ricketts (Photo by Dennie Warren Jr)

(CNS): Larry Ricketts (36), one of two men convicted of the brutal 2008 murder of Estella Scott-Roberts, was refused leave to appeal his 40-year prison sentence in a judgment handed down today (Monday, 2 September) by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal. In a written judgment, the court rejected his attorney’s arguments of an excessive sentence, which was the longest of any of the so-called lifers serving time at HMP Northward.

Ricketts and co-defendant Kirkland Henry (38), who has not yet appealed the sentence and has since been diagnosed with a psychotic disorder, were convicted in 2010 of the murder, in which Scott-Roberts was abducted, raped and robbed, in a crime that shocked the community. Both were given 40-year sentences, representing a ten-year increase on the 30-year murder tariff set out in law.

In the judgment, the justices first recounted the details of the crime, in which Scott-Roberts was abducted in a restaurant car park after celebrating her 33rd birthday with friends, taken to Barkers in her own vehicle, then raped and killed, with the two men then setting fire to the car with her body inside to destroy the evidence. They also stole cell phones, bank card, cash and a laptop.

The justices addressed the grounds of appeal put forward by attorney Amelia Fosuhene, who appeared for Ricketts in his appeal hearing, held Friday, 23 August. They referred to Chief Justice Anthony Smellie’s ruling in February 2018 following the conditional release hearing for the two men, in which he handed down the minimum 40-year sentences.

Fosuhene argued that the crimes were opportunistic and not premeditated, which the Court of Appeal rejected, pointing to CJ Smellie’s finding that Ricketts and Henry had acted in concert, saying at the time, “It is clear… both offenders were motivated in their attack upon their victim by their intention to rape and rob her.”

The justices added that the chief justice also found several aggravating circumstances that were “exceptional in nature”, which required a “substantial increase in the statutory minimum term of 30 years”, including a significant degree of planning or premeditation.

The court also rejected Fosuhene’s submission that Ricketts had not been convicted in the second indictment concerning the abduction, rape and robbery, which had been left on file after the murder conviction. Henry had denied the murder but pled guilty to the other three charges. The attorney had argued that the chief justice dealt with Ricketts as if he had been convicted of those counts. “He was not entitled, in other words, to sentence on the basis that this was a joint enterprise, each man being equally involved.”

However, the justices did not agree with that line of reasoning, and referred to a case in the English Court of Appeal (R vs Healy [2009]), saying “a trial judge in a case such as the present is entitled to make his own determination of facts about which he is sure and take them into account when passing sentence. That must particularly be so when, as here, the trial judge was the judge of the facts of the trial.”

Finally, the court noted Fosuhene’s submission that the 40-year sentence was out of line with a number of English cases she cited, adding that Ricketts had no previous convictions. In the written judgment, the justices said those cases have to be considered against the different legislative background of England and Wales and so provided little guidance in this instance.

In summing up, court said, “This was a truly horrific murder. There were multiple aggravating circumstances,” and described the details of the crime including the men laying in wait, kidnapping Scott-Roberts, forcibly taking her to a remote part of Grand Cayman, injuring her, with at least one of the men raping her in the other’s presence, then killing her and burning her.

The court concluded, “In our judgment the chief justice was entitled on those facts to conclude that a minimum term of 40 years imprisonment was appropriate, having regard to the requirements of retribution, deterrence and rehabilitation. It cannot arguably be regarded as manifestly excessive. We refuse leave to appeal.”

