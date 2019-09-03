Two appeals launched for hurricane victims

Hurricane Dorian has devastated parts of the Bahamas

(CNS): Five deaths have been confirmed so far on Abaco in the Bahamas, which has been devastated by the monster storm Dorian. As harrowing tales emerge from the survivors, the category 5 hurricane continues to batter Grand Bahama, as the storm has stalled right over the island, and the ultimate toll in lost lives and damage may not be known for days.

“The initial reports from Abaco is that the devastation is unprecedented and extensive,” Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said today. “They are deeply worrying. The images and videos we are seeing are heartbreaking. Many homes, businesses and other buildings have been completely or partially destroyed. There is an extraordinary amount of flooding and damage to infrastructure.”

The Cayman Islands is no stranger to the desperate need following a catestrophic storm and many people here are ready to help. So far, two organisations have launched appeals. The CI Red Cross launched a monetary donation appeal, and RBC Royal Bank (Cayman) Limited is co-sponsoring a household and canned food stuff drive in aid of the people of the Northern Bahamas.

Read why the Red Cross is collecting money: CIRC Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Appeal Or contact deputy@redcross.org.ky or visit the CIRC website

CI Red Cross Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Appeal

Butterfield Bank Account #1360350540060

RBC is seeking help from the community in shipping a barrel of household items and canned food for those in need. “Our donations will help folks who have lost everything to help get them back on their feet,” the bank said in a round robin email.

Items can be dropped off on the second floor reception area/kitchen of Royal Bank House, 24 Shedden Road in George Town, during regular business hours.

Call +1 (345) 949-4600 Ext 69037 OR Ext 69030 or email jody.ebanks@rbc.com OR denise.campbell@rbc.com for more info.

Items they suggest are canned food, juices, meats and nonperishable items, which will be distributed directly with the bank’s colleagues at RBC Freeport and Abaco to ensure they get directly into the hands of the needy.

RBC is urging people to share this information, and to check cupboards and pantries for any canned foods that are not being used (but not expired) or used household items that could benefit the hurricane victims in their time of need.

Related

Category: Community, Local News