(CNS): Kirkland Henry (37) and Larry Ricketts (33) will serve minimum life sentences of 40 years for the murder of Estella Scott-Roberts after Chief Justice Anthony Smellie handed down his ruling Thursday, following the recent conditional release hearings for the two killers. These are the longest tariffs given to any killers currently serving life in HMP Northward. Describing the murder as “unprecedented in these islands”, CJ Smellie said it was “difficult to imagine more cruel and depraved treatment of a defenseless woman”, as he recalled the facts of the case he tried in 2010.

Henry was not in court, as he has now been diagnosed with a disillusion psychotic disorder, but members of Scott-Roberts’ family as well as many friends were present. Ricketts sat in the dock with his head hung as the chief justice read the ruling.

The country’s top judge found many aggravating factors in the crime. It began at around 11pm on the night of 10 October 2008 with her abduction in the car park of a West Bay Road restaurant, where she had been enjoying her birthday celebration with friends. He said she was subjected to the ordeal over a “terrifyingly long period of time” in the pre-planned and premeditated kidnapping, rape and eventual murder.

Explaining his decision for a ten-year increase on the 30-year murder tariff set out in the law, the chief justice said that in his view that term would fail to reflect the real gravity of the offence.

“The ordeal of terror and suffering inflicted upon the deceased by the offenders acting together from beginning to end is indescribable,” he said. “Their motivation was robbery for gain and rape, and even when they had achieved those terrible ends, they mercilessly killed the deceased, despite her helpless condition and pleas for mercy.”

In addition to the aggravating factor that the men had put the victim’s body in her car and set it ablaze to hide the evidence, the judge noted the images Henry had taken of her, recorded on his phone. CJ Smellie said that saving “the pornographic images as memorabilia of the terrible ordeal inflicted on their victim are further indications of the sheer inhumanity of their conduct”.

The judge said the crime called for the strongest condemnation by the court, as he handed down the four-decade term of incarceration.

However, both men are still serving life sentences. As is the case for all lifers, the tariff is a minimum term and not a release date. Once the men have served the 40 years, they will be permitted to apply for a parole hearing but there is no guarantee they will be released. That will be determined by the Conditional Release Board depending on the circumstances at that time, when the men will be in their mid-sixties.

The situation regarding Henry’s mental health was not a factor in the chief justice’s determination on sentence because there was no evidence that he was suffering from the psychosis at the time of the crime.

Soon after he was convicted, an assessment concluded he had an underlying personality disorder and his condition has deteriorated during his time in jail. According to the government’s chief psychiatrist, it is an inability to cope with his situation and facing up to the crime he committed that has created Henry’s disassociated and delusional state. As a result, he will be treated for the condition during his time at HMP Northward, the judge noted.

