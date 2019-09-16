Cullers shoot condo with stray pellet

Green iguana (Photo by DoT)

(CNS): Iguana cullers have been issued another warning by police and officials from the Department of Environment after a condo at a North Sound canal community was hit by a stray pellet from an air rifle, which smashed a glass panel. Both the DoE and the police have issued warnings about the rules of the national green iguana cull but concerns remain regarding trespassers and the cavalier approach of some hunters.

“We have had recent reports of cullers trespassing on private property or firing air rifles without displaying the proper signage,” said Inspector Courtney Myles, head of the RCIPS Community Policing Department. “We want members of the public to know that we take any reports of trespass or firing air rifles illegally very seriously. For the cullers, just remember that having a licence does not exempt you from following the law. Any such offenses will be investigated and dealt with accordingly.”

The island-wide cull has so far been successful in cutting the green iguana numbers. The invasive species had reached an unsustainable level, and last summer, just before the cull began, the DoE annual count had estimated there was as many as 1.3 million eating their way through Grand Cayman’s flora and threatening various species.

However, by the end of last week the cullers, who are paid $5 for each iguana taken to the dump, had killed more than 900,000, making a significant dent in the population. But as the population decreases, it has become increasingly difficult to find them.

The DoE said that some of the complaints about cullers, including this latest incident, were partly due to the success of the cull, but warned that their responsibility to stick to the rules remains unchanged.

“We sympathize with the fact that things are tougher now with the reduced number of greens in the wild and that people may be tempted to take shortcuts,” said Fred Burton, manager of the DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit, which oversees the cull. “However, there is no excuse for failure to follow the guidelines put in place for registered cullers. Such failures will not be tolerated and, if caught, your culling licence will be revoked.”

The DoE is also reminding cullers to be mindful of taking iguanas from people who are not registered to take part in the cull because they are responsible for the conduct of anyone who provides iguanas that are submitted for the count and ultimate bounty.

“If they are found to be breaching the requirements in culling iguanas, you may be the one who ends up penalized,” Burton warned. “We have seen great success with the Green Iguana Cull, which is now in its eleventh month, and we look forward to working with the public and our cullers to ensure that the same standards are upheld going forward for the continued success of the programme and, most importantly, the safety of the public,” Burton added.

The police said anyone using air rifles for the cull must place signs prominently in the area where they are using it to indicate that marksmen are culling. They must also wear a high-visibility vest identifying them as an iguana culler. And all cullers using an air rifle must have a valid firearms licence issued by the RCIPS. Simply having a culling licence does not automatically entitle people to use an air rifle.

Cullers must secure permission from property owners before entering onto any private property to conduct a cull, whether or not they are using an air rifle. The RCIPS and DoE are encouraging members of the public to contact the RCIPS if they witness any culler who is in breach of these requirements.

