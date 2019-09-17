Speed and drunks cause crashes

Crash Sunday night

(CNS): Police Inspector Dwayne Jones, who is in charge of the Traffic and Road Policing Unit, has pointed to speeding and people getting behind the wheel drunk as the main causes of the significant number of crashes in Cayman. With six people having been killed on local roads so far this year and several critically injured, Jones implored people to practice responsible driving and warned that traffic cops would be increasing their patrols.

According to statistics recently released by the RCIPS under the Freedom of Information Law, 88 pedestrians and cyclists have been hit by cars so far this year. Police officers are also dealing with dozens of minor as well as major vehicle smashes every week. This weekend alone there were several crashes all over Grand Cayman, including one major crash in Bodden Town, where a person involved was arrested for being drunk and another is in hospital in critical condition.

According to RCIPS statistics, there were a total of 2,353 collisions on Cayman’s roads in 2018, an average of 45 per week, and it appears that this year is likely to be just as bad.

Inspector Jones said that while every motor vehicle collision is different, the most serious cases involved liquor and speed.

Road accident over the weekend

“I can unequivocally say that in most cases where there have been fatal collisions or those involving serious injuries, especially at night, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and distracted driving, such as using a mobile phone while driving, have been contributing factors,” he told CNS. “One of these factors is dangerous in and of itself, but a combination of any of these may be extremely lethal.”

With the excessive number of crashes on Cayman’s roads, it is inevitable that some will be fatal, but the number of serious injuries and fatalities is very high, given that in many cases the cars involved are modern vehicles with significant safety features.

Although it is apparent at many crash scenes that the victims have hit windshields or have been thrown from cars, the police made no comment in response to questions from CNS about the consequences of not wearing seat belts.

Last year 189 people were fined for not wearing seat-belts, 2,128 were caught speeding, 613 were fined for using their phones while driving and 328 were arrested for DUI.

Given these figures, Inspector Jones implored drivers to take more care and warned that traffic police officers would be on the lookout for poor driving over the coming weeks. He also noted forthcoming education and awareness campaigns.

“We will continue to make strides in encouraging good driving behaviour through campaigns, education and enforcement,” he said. “In an effort to alleviate future road collisions and severe or fatal injuries, there will also be an increase in patrolling during peak hours at night and early morning.”

But the senior officer said the “ultimate responsibility in preventing the tragedies” was in the hands of the individual road users, as he encouraged everyone to do their part to make the roads safer.

Related

Category: Crime, Police