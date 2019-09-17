Gov’t not cutting loan to replace bond

(CNS): Government is seeking bids from local banks for a loan of CI$153 million to plug a hole that will be created in its cash flow after it pays off a CI$261 million bullet bond due in November. During the scrutiny of the 2018/2019 budget the finance ministry received approval from the Legislative Assembly to borrow the cash ahead of the bond pay-off. But given the health of the public purse, Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson told CNS last month that government may not borrow the full amount approved.

However, despite the significant surpluses government has accumulated over the last few budgets, it is now seeking a loan for the CI$153 million from local institutions that it will pay off over fifteen years through both principal and interest payments.

CNS has asked the ministry what led to the decision to borrow the full amount approved by the LA, when just last month the government revealed that it had a $200 million surplus at the half-way point for the year, and we are awaiting a response.

While the second half of the year is less lucrative for government earnings, with $80 million more collected than it expected, the public purse remains on track for another significant surplus at the end of 2019 and could have easily cut the loan amount, protecting the Cayman Islands Treasury from a potential global recession that economic pundits are increasingly warning about.

According to the request for proposal documents, government is looking for a local bank that can provide the full amount in two even payments, to be drawn down in November and December this year, though is also states that it reserves the right to drawn down less or to take the money over a longer period. The RFP states that government is seeking terms that will also allow it to pay the unsecured loan off early without incurring a penalty.

It is also asking the bidding institutions for a fixed interest rate over the loan period and said it will not accept any interest rate increase. The government has indicated that 80% of the weight given to considerations of bids will be based on that interest rate.

Overall, government has made steady progress in the last few years paying off what was once a significant debt. At its peak in 2010/11, the public debt stood at almost $800 million. Running up the borrowing bill was one of the fundamental reasons why the government at the time failed to comply with the Public Management and Finance Law and was banned for borrowing any more money by the UK.

However, governments has not added to the debt pile since its last borrowing in 2011 and has been paying off the money it owes at a steady rate. By the end of June this year, the public debt balance stood at $407.1 million.

Category: Government Finance, Politics