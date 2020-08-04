Cullers back as green hatchlings emerge

Green iguana hatchlings (Photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): Following the suspension of the green iguana culling programme following the COVID-19 lockdown in March, a limited number of cullers returned to the job in June. But now that restrictions have largely been lifted, 171 officially registered iguana bounty hunters are taking down the invasive species just as the hatchlings begin to emerge, according to the Department of Environment.

The DoE confirmed that so far this year, 94,497 culled iguanas had been registered at the culling station. The total number of iguanas culled since the programme started in October 2018 is now over 1.2 million. While that is a staggering amount, the cull was badly set back by the three-month shutdown because this covered the breeding season for these persistent and pesky lizards.

However, the daily average iguana cull for the last eight weeks has been declining steadily, ranging between 167 and 500, DoE Research Officer Jane Haakonsson reported in the latest edition of the Terrestrial Resources Unit magazine, Flicker. This is because the re-started cull is now being hampered by the weather, mosquito levels and the African dust cloud.

But last month, just as the young begin to hatch, the first batch of these hatchlings came into the culling station, which is being run by Cornwall Consulting at the dump. The emergence of these small, bright green young iguanas should see an increase in cull numbers and get the previously successful programme back on track.

Meanwhile, DoE researchers are now beginning the annual island-wide green iguana survey, which will provide valuable insights into the impact the cull has had and allow the department to plan how to keep the numbers at a long-term manageable level.

Over on Cayman Brac, the DoE managed cull was scheduled to resume this week with the lifting of inter-island travel restrictions. Biosecurity efforts continue as normal in Little Cayman, where the barge is inspected continually by DoE intern Tanja Laaser. Every time the barge docks from either Grand Cayman or Cayman Brac it is inspected for green iguanas or any other stowaway wildlife.

In addition to the iguana update, the latest issue of Flicker has plenty for bird lovers with the story of “Inga” the Anhinga, which was found struggling on Seven Mile Beach, and the first recorded sighting of a live Great Shearwater in the Cayman Islands.