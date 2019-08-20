Teenagers in dock over WB street robbery

(CNS): Two 19-year-old men from West Bay appeared in the Grand Court dock Tuesday, facing trial on robbery charges over an alleged mugging of another teenager in the district last year. The crown contends that Eddington Bush and Allan McKenzie attacked their victim outside a local grocery store in West Bay, ripping out his earnings and stealing bracelets from his wrist, leaving him with minor injuries before fleeing the scene.

As prosecuting counsel Kenneth Ferguson opened the case before a jury of five women and two men, he told them that the evidence against the teenagers was based largely on the evidence of the victim, as another man who was allegedly a witness to the events has refused to testify.

Bush and McKenzie have denied the robbery and claim that the victim is lying, and that he had been on the rampage armed with a plank of wood and looking for Bush when they encountered him. They claim that a fight ensued in which the alleged victim came off the worst, but say they did not take his jewellery.

The case continues.

