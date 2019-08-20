Referendum edges ever closer

Cruise port facility, artist’s rendition

(CNS): By Monday evening the Elections Office had confirmed 4,772 of the signatures on the petition calling for a people’s referendum on the question of government’s proposed cruise berthing project in George Town, which is more than 90% of the number required. Just 520 more are needed to reach the target of 25% of registered voters to trigger the national poll, and there are still 969 signatures that have not yet been verified, leaving a comfortable cushion of around 450 names.

The Elections Office appears to be on track to complete the verification of the 5,292 names needed within the next few weeks.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th + 78 Submitted Aug 15th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,741 4,772 969 520 90.2% Aug 19, 7PM

Johann Moxam, one of the activists spearheading the campaign for the vote, told CNS that the Cruise Port Referendum campaigners remained very confident that the referendum is inevitable.

“The only people who seemed to think we would not get the numbers are those in government, who have erected endless obstacles using the people’s money to try to stop it, and the handful of pro-port lobbyists set to benefit from this government-sponsored corporate welfare if this project were to go ahead,” Moxam said.

“It is unfortunate that the government failed to appreciate the widespread public concerns from the very beginning about this proposal and failed to make any real effort to address those concerns. This vote will happen because government didn’t listen to the public.

“But what we need now is the same commitment on voting day that we have had from everybody that has been involved in this campaign and that signed the petition to really show government the real power of the people,” he added.

Depending on the wording of the question, stopping the cruise port will require 50% plus one of the entire electoral roll to vote against the government’s proposed project; a simple majority of the turnout will not be enough unless it is also equal to more than half of registered voters.

Based on the current list of voters, that figure is 10,585. However, there will be a new electoral roll before the referendum which could be considerably longer than the current list because many people have registered to vote over the last few months in anticipation of the referendum succeeding.

While not everyone who signed the petition or registered to vote is against the project, these numbers give an indication of how important this issue is to the wider community.

The anonymity of the ballot box also means that civil servants, public sector workers and people who do business with government who may have been uncomfortable putting their name to the petition will be able to vote.

For more information about verification or registering to vote, visit the Elections Office website.

Related

Category: Local News