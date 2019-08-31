Cayman 27 not alone in owing OfReg fees

Tammi Sulliman presents the final broadcast of Cayman 27 news

(CNS): The utilities regulator, OfReg, has revealed that while Cayman 27 was forced off air last night over unpaid fees of more than CI$100,000, it is not the only licensed broadcaster that is behind paying fees due to the regulator. Responding to CNS enquiries about the end of the local TV station, Alee Fa’amoe, executive director ICT for OfReg, said four other ICT licensees were delinquent in paying licence fees and royalties, as required under the law.

In an email, he said that those licensees had all been advised directly. “Public notices have been issued,” he stated. “As per the suspension notices sent directly to them, delinquent licensees will have their licences suspended effective 1 September 2019. The office will not make any further public statements until after it briefs Cabinet next week.”

Fa’amoe has not identified the other licensees that are facing the suspension of their rights to broadcast from Saturday.

Cayman 27 closed out Friday evening with an emotional look back at the 27 years that the station has been providing local coverage of news, sports, politics and community events. Since the news broke that the Cayman Islands’ only independent free to air television news would stop broadcasting Friday, there has been genuine concern and shock in the community and a petition has been circulated to save the station.

In a short statement about the demise of the station, given the challenge of promoting local content without support from the cable TV providers, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was concerned about it closing down. The premier who has responsibility for the regulator, which has come in for wide public criticism since its creation, said government was seeking ways to fill the void.

But there was no indication from the country’s leader that he was looking to waive the outstanding fees or address the ongoing problem that Hurley’s TV faced bearing the burden of producing local content.

