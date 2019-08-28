Local TV closing down Friday

Kafara Augustine reads the evening news on Cayman 27

(CNS): Hurley’s TV, which owns the local free television channel, Cayman 27, will quit broadcasting on Friday following the evening news, and after more than 25 years airing local news, sports, weather, talk shows and community events. Officials from the station said that for the better part of the last decade, the economic viability of the station, like many community TV stations worldwide, has been in question. The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) was blamed for essentially forcing its closure.

Hurley’s TV Ltd Managing Director Randy Merren said the station was never profitable and was from its inception subsidised by its original owner and cable TV provider, West Star, as part of its licence requirement to provide local content.

“I acquired Cayman 27 because, as a Caymanian, it was important to keep the country’s only FTA independent television station in local hands,” Merren said in a statement about the station’s demise.

“In my discussions with the regulator prior to the acquisition, I made it clear that there were serious financial concerns and I was under the impression that there would be the creation of a ‘must carry’ fee, where each subscription TV licensed operator would pay to carry Cayman 27, so they could fulfill their own licence obligations that required each to provide local content. The ‘must carry’ fee, or Universal Service Fund, never came to pass,” he said, pointing to one of the major hurdles he faced in his efforts to keep up the public service.

He explained that OfReg, which includes television under its umbrella, was well aware of these issues and that without a getting a subscription fee Hurley’s would not be able to sustain the local programme provision. While OfReg embarked on a consultation over the issue of local content, Merren said that before that was completed, the regulator demanded outstanding fees from Cayman 27. Soon afterwards, OfReg issued a suspension notice, giving the station until 1 September to pay up or its licence rights would be suspended.

“In the absence of support from successive administrations and a lack of a level playing field set by the regulator, we find ourselves in the regrettable position of no longer being able to continue daily operations. We have no choice but to shut down Cayman 27 and Hurley’s TV Ltd,” Merren added.

He outlined some of the services the station has provided that will be lost, including, just as we enter the peak season, hurricane information and bulletins. But it has also provided coverage of political discourse, movies and content generated by local talent. It employed and trained many Caymanians to learn the tools of both the television production and television journalism trades.

“The training of Caymanians at the TV station is one aspect of which I am immensely proud,” said Television Station Manager Tammi Sulliman. “As long as someone was willing to learn and dedicate themselves to the service of the country through the work we do, the team at Cayman 27 always took the time to train and upskill those who needed it. The loss of this important training ground is one that personally affects me as I am acutely aware of how many people gained skills and employment as a result of their time at Cayman 27,” she added.

The station had been broadcasting from Camana Bay since it moved to the Dart-owned location almost three years ago. As a result, there was an expectation in the community that at some point the islands’ largest investor would probably take ownership of the TV. However, with less than three days before the TV goes off-air, there is no indication that any of Dart’s network of companies will be stepping in to preserve the local service.

