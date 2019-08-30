Brac airport re-opens after broken plane moved

Captain Charles Kirkconnell International Airport, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Officials from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority confirmed that the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac re-opened on Friday morning at 7am, after a damaged plane was removed from the runway yesterday evening. At around 11:40am Thursday the private plane aborted a take-off after problems with its landing gear, which blocked the runway for the rest of the day.

There were no reported injuries and airport personnel were on the scene immediately to assess and resolve the situation, the authority said in a release. They explained that runway operations had to be suspended in order to safely remove the aircraft from the runway.

“The Cayman Islands Airports Authority would like to thank the Cayman Islands Fire Service at CKIA, Cayman Airways personnel, aircraft operator and CIAA staff for their joint efforts to remediate the situation and restore the operational readiness of CKIA,” officials added in a release.

