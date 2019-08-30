Barnes found guilty for second time over gun

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Following a successful appeal against his 2017 conviction for the possession of an unlicensed firearm last year, Andy Barnes (40) was found guilty again by a jury on Thursday over a .38 revolver found in the kitchen of the apartment where he was staying. The gun was found by police behind a microwave, and forensic tests revealed that Barnes’ fingerprints and DNA were on the weapon.

For the second time, a jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict. Following the original conviction, the appeal court found that during the first trial the judge had not given the jury sufficient warning regarding evidence from one of the witnesses.

In the first trial Barnes had been jointly charged with Yannick McLaughlin and Amber Yates, both of whom were acquitted by the jury. McLaughlin had given evidence against Barnes but there were questions about police influencing that testimony. After allowing Barnes’ appeal, the judges had ordered a retrial.

Following the original conviction, Barnes had been given the mandatory minimum sentence and has remained in jail. He is expected to be sentenced next month, though it is unlikely that anything will change for the local man, who is no stranger to the law, firearms charges and gang-related crime.

However, Barnes has also been a victim of the West Bay gang crime in which he was once immersed, after his own son, Jeremiah Barnes, who was just 4 years old at the time, was shot and killed by a masked gunman at a West Bay gas station in 2010.

Devon Anglin (35), Barnes one-time friend and later street gang rival, was tried and acquitted twice in relation to the fatal shooting, in which prosecutors alleged Anglin had been aiming at Andy Barnes when he missed and shot his son. No one else has ever been charged or even arrested in relation to the child’s murder.

