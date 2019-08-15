Bodden Town man arrested for GBH

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from Bodden Town was taken into police custody Wednesday, having been arrested over allegations of a serious assault as well as damage to property in relation to an incident last month in Belford Estates. The man was arrested after his victim turned out to have sustained a serious injury after he was allegedly struck by the man on the jaw during an altercation.

Police said that on 5 July a man was about to leave Belford Estates in a vehicle when he was approached by another man and an argument ensued. The suspect was said to have used an object, which was not identified in the police report, to smash a window in the car and then struck the victim on the jaw.

The man in the vehicle then drove away and returned home, where he contacted the police. Emergency services attended and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged. However it was later determined that he had sustained an serious injury to his jaw requiring further treatment.

The alleged attacker has now been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Related

Category: Crime, Police