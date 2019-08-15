Cops retain gun in contentious case

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Police have confirmed that they have retained a gun that was seized from a property in the Crystal Harbour area of West Bay in March in a case that has become particularly contentious. A wealthy US businessman in whose house the weapon was found was arrested and is now suing a local blogger for defamation. The police have confirmed that Blake Ducharme was released without charge after they discovered that the weapon was not his.

The case was made public when Cayman Marl Road reported the arrest and raised questions about why the millionaire had not been not charged when other people had in cases that on the surface appeared to be comparable.

In response, Ducharme took legal action and filed suit, securing an interim injunction to have the story removed. But Sandra Hill, the administrator of the popular local blog, defied the order, standing by the story she had posted, which not only questioned why Ducharme had been released without charge but also the whereabouts of the gun.

But police told CNS on Wednesday that they had possession of the firearm.

In a short response to our questions, an RCIPS spokesperson stated, “The weapon was recovered by police and police are currently in possession of it. Comprehensive investigative inquiries were conducted, and it was determined that the weapon did not belong to Mr Ducharme.”

Although a file was prepared and sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, no charges were preferred, according to the spokesperson, who confirmed that the RCIPS is not investigating Ducharme for any other offences.

The acting director of public prosecutions told CNS in response to questions that the office “would not ordinarily comment on the work of any investigative agency”.

Both Hill, who also alleged customs violations in the same article, and Ducharme’s lawyer from Ogiers were in court Wednesday over the defiance of the order. The lawyers fell short of asking for Hill to be jailed but sought to sequester her assets as a way of forcing her to remove the article. However, after legal arguments by Hill and Ducharme’s lawyer, the judge adjourned the case to allow Hill time to take legal advice, on the condition that she obey the order and take down the original article.

“I granted the injunction because I believed there was an argument that the content could be defamatory,” Justice Ian Kawaley, who heard the case, reminded Hill. However, the judge appeared sympathetic to Hill, who was unrepresented in what she has called a David and Goliath case, but he pointed to a number of factors in her article where she had made serious allegations against Ducharme and local law enforcement officials.

After the case was over Hill told CNS that she planned to continue the fight, because she stood by her story and was prepared to go to trial.

However, the case may not be what it appears. CNS has learned that the weapon in question, which is now in police custody, was lawfully licensed to an unnamed individual who had arrived in the Cayman Islands from the United States on Ducharme’s boat. The weapon was then said to have been inadvertently taken to Ducharme’s home by the owner of the gun while Ducharme was off island and unaware of the existence of the weapon.

CNS understand that in such circumstances the firearm should have been reported to customs officials but it is not clear whether or not that happened.

