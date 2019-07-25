Smith Cove sex offender jailed

(CNS): An Indian national who was working here as a security guard when he was charged for sexual offences against children at Smith Cove last year was remanded in custody Wednesday to begin serving the remainder of a 16 month sentence. Valiyaveettil Josepeter (52) was sentenced almost seven months after his conviction on one charge of indecent assault. But having been on electronic monitor and curfew for well over a year, the judge gave him eight months credit.

The judge also recommended that he also be deported after the remaining eight month term is served.

Josepeter had always denied the allegations,maintaining that the touching was entirely accidental. Following a judge alone trial, the judge found that he had deliberately touched the seven-year-old child when he was swimming in the water at the popular beach spot last February but could not be sure he had knowingly touched a 10-year-old girl around the same time.

Josepeter was therefore found guilty of just one of the two counts against him after trial and acquitted of the other.

When he appeared for his sentence hearing, defence attorney Kathy Ryan argued that until now her client, who was himself the victim of childhood sexual abuse, had no previous convictions of any kind and until this moment had been of exemplary character. She said that this was a single opportunistic one-off instance, which lasted for seconds.

However, the court heard that, however brief the assault, was the child was negatively impacted and remains confused about what happened to her. The judge also noted that the offence undermined the reputation of the Cayman Islands as a safe family destination and that those who went to Smith Cove had a right to expect to be safe.

But at the same time, the judge accepted that the long wait for trial and then sentencing had also been a punishment for Josepeter, who was under “onerous conditions” while on the tag, so he counted half of the more than 450 days he spent on curfew as time served. Throughout the sentencing and after the judge’s ruling Josepeter wept as he learned his fate, before he was taken down to the cells.

Category: Courts, Crime