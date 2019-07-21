Over half of petition signatures verified

Michelle Lockwood hands the petition to Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell

(CNS): One month after campaigners seeking a people-initiated referendum on the government’s plans for cruise berthing facilities handed the petition to the Elections Office, almost 56% of the signatures required to trigger the poll have been verified. As of Saturday 20 July, 2,942 names have been checked, according to the Elections Office website, well past the halfway point of the target number of 5,292 required.

The campaigners have now handed in over 5,600 names, giving the petition a buffer as a small number of people who signed the petition have refused to sign the verification forms.

As the process continues, Elections Office staff are going door-to-door to track down those who signed the petition as well as hosting booths at all of the major supermarkets during the week and at the weekends. The office on Smith Road is now open until 6:30pm during the week and between 10am and 3pm on Saturdays, where people can go and verify their signatures or register to vote.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted 12 June + 199 submitted 11 July

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,637 2,942 2,700 2,350 55.6% 20 July, 4pm

Meanwhile, there is still no news from government about the ongoing tendering process, which it continued to pursue even after enough people signed the petition to trigger the referendum. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum more than one month ago, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said the winning bidder would be announced in three weeks, but so far the ministry has not revealed which bidder has been selected.

While nothing has yet been confirmed, sources have told CNS that only two bidders remain: a consortium led by local developer McAlpine and the controversial China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

See details below of when and where you can verify your signature to ensure the petition triggers the national poll.

