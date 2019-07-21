Committee to mull plastic ban

Plastic is killing marine creatures

(CNS): Government has put the question of whether or not the Cayman Islands should ban single-use plastics into the hands of a committee, but based on the response to a parliamentary question, the decision appears to be a long way off. Answering a question in the Legislative Assembly from MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) about plans for making Cayman plastic free, Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour said he and Commerce Minister Joey Hew had set up a committee to help develop a policy on single-use plastics.

Despite the urgency and warnings about how badly plastics are contaminating the sea and shorelines in the region and the extreme negative impact it could have on Caribbean economies, Seymour is asking the committee to first consider the validity of the concerns raised.

He is suggesting that there should then be a period of more than three months for public input about the harm of single-use plastics before the committee considers a way to cut the negative impact on the environment and human health. Only then would the committee develop a national policy, review legislation that would impact or be impacted by it, and examine the effect of a new policy on international treaties, conventions or obligations.

Finally, he is suggesting that the committee be required to submit a report to Cabinet within 30 days of the conclusion of the public consultation period. The minister said that this stakeholder steering committee, which he and Hew will co-chair, will consist of representatives from various government departments, industry associations, environmental organisations and businesses, including distributors, grocers and small food services, as well as a youth parliamentarian representative.

Meanwhile, plastic continues to pile up on local beaches and only a tiny percentage of the plastic used here is recycled. Despite being one of the smaller countries in the Caribbean, a significant amount of plastic is used in the Cayman Islands, although some retailers here no longer offer plastic shopping bags, while others have replaced plastic food containers, cutlery and cups with more eco-friendly alternatives.

