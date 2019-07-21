Sheldon Brown released from jail

Sheldon Brown

(CNS): Following consultation with the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, Governor Martyn Roper has released Sheldon Brown (49) from jail. Brown was convicted in 2006 of attempted murder and given a 22 year sentence, of which he has served almost 15 years and would have been released later this year in any event. However, the governor’s office confirmed that Brown’s recent diagnosis of terminal cancer led to the decision to release him earlier.

Although Brown did at one point have a reputation as a gang leader who had been on the wrong side of the law since he was young, he had persistently denied being the gunman who shot James Fernando Martin multiple times in August 2004 at the Cayman Islander Hotel on the West Bay Road. At the time Martin was supposed to be in witness protection as he was a crown witness in the gang-related murder of Joe Williams in 2003.

Brown always claimed that Martin had a grudge against him as a result of previous allegations and that the police had set him up, but that he did not try to kill Martin.

Martin gave evidence in the case against Damean Dwayne Seymour and Matio Romario Dinall, but despite his testimony the judge threw out the case against them due to lack of credible evidence. No one has ever been convicted of Williams’ murder and Seymour was shot and killed in George Town in 2016.

Martin went on to be a witness against Brown in his case, insisting that he saw the man who shot him and it was Sheldon Brown. Brown was convicted and an appeal against the conviction in 2008 failed.

Despite his reputation as a hardened gangster, once in jail Brown turned his hand to writing and studying. He produced several fast-paced thrillers, starting with the action-packed page-turner, Caribbean Cartels, where much of the action is set in Grand Cayman. Wile it is a great piece of fiction, the story is certainly based on some ‘home’ truths, too.

Category: Crime, Prison