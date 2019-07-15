WB man denies abduction and sex assault

Cayman courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A West Bay man pleaded not guilty on Friday when he appeared in Grand Court facing charges relating to a sexual assault that was said to have happened almost two years ago. Jared Timothy Radcliff is charged with the abduction and indecent assault of a woman in November 2017. The prosecution says he forced her into a vehicle in Stadium Lane, West Bay, before taking her to another address in the district, where he assaulted her.

Radcliff was released by the court on bail until his trial, which has been scheduled for October.

Category: Courts, Crime