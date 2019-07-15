Over one third of petition verified

Michelle Lockwood hands the petition to Matthew Forbes, of the governor’s office

(CNS): Just two weeks after the Elections Office began the verification process for the Cruise Port Referendum petition, more than 35% of the signatures have been verified. The latest statistics show that the campaigners have also submitted several hundred more signatures to the Elections Office, which now has more that 5,600 names to verify.

Despite significant concern about what has essentially become a complete redo of the petition rather than a random sampling, it appears that the office is finding the signators and confirming their signatures relatively quickly. So far 1,869 voters have been verified.

However, campaigners are still worried that tracking down the near 5,300 signators required to trigger the vote during the summer months may present problems, and there are also fears that people will recant because of the very formal nature of this process. However, so far the office appears to be systematically locating the people.

Despite government’s failure to pass the necessary laws to support the people’s constitutional right to call for a referendum, it is looking increasingly likely that the petition will be fully verified.

The activists are nevertheless preparing for legal challenges from the government, which is pressing ahead with current biding process for the Cruise Berthing Facility (CBF) project. Campaigners are concerned that the government may argue that the project, and therefore the subject of the proposed national ballot, is not of ‘national importance’, which is required under the Constitution for a people-initiated referendum (PIR).

Johann Moxam, one of the people who spearheaded the campaign, said that recent statements by Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell made it clear “that they will make every effort to fight the people and the PIR process, including spending government funds, in order to challenge in the courts whether the proposed CBF project and the PIR are matters of ‘national importance’ under section 69 of the Constitution”.

Despite government’s public position on the importance of the project and claims that without it the tourism sector would collapse, campaigners are convinced that government will not allow a vote to happen without a fight or, if it does go ahead, the question will be skewed in such a way as to make it harder for those opposing the project to prevail.

“The recent ramblings by the deputy premier at the Chamber Economic Forum that the ‘country cannot be run by referendum’ illustrates his government’s disconnect from the mood of the people and his complete lack of respect for the Constitution that was campaigned on and voted on by the public in 2009,” Moxam told CNS, pointing out that the PPM had been in government at the time it was crafted and they had been the architects of the idea of a people’s vote.

Kirkconnell, who is the minister for tourism, said during the Chamber Economic Forum on 19 June that he expected that his ministry would be announcing the winning bidder within three weeks. However, more than three weeks have passed and there has been no announcement.

Although there has been no official confirmation about the finalists in the process, CNS understands from various sources that just two bidders remain. One is a consortium led by local developer McAlpine and the second is understood to be led by China Harbour Engineering Company, the controversial Beijing-based company believed to have direct connections to the Chinese government.

However, the petition verification continues, even as government continues to select a bidder for the project, which is now expected to cost well over $250 million, making it the most costly and most ambitious capital project in the Cayman Islands history.

The Elections Office is going door to door in the districts, hosting booths at various supermarkets at weekends and has extended its hours at the office on Smith Road, where people can visit to verify their signatures. People who signed but are now overseas are being asked to call or email the office so that they can verify their signatures.

Eligible Caymanians who have not yet registered to vote are urged to sign up as soon as possible to ensure that they make the next register so they can take part in the vote.

