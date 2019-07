Cayman’s basketball team wins gold

(CNS Local Life): Cayman finished with a flurry of medals on the last day of competition, Friday, 12 July, at the NatWest International Island Games in Gibraltar to bring its final total to 30. The men’s basketball team, which easily won all five of its group and elimination games, beat Saaremaa 75-63, for its only real test, to take gold Friday and repeat as champions from the 2017 Games.

Read more and comment on CNS Local Life

Related

Category: Local News