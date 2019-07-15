Miller: Profit must go from health insurance

(CNS): North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, who has been calling for a single-payer system to address the increasingly problematic provision of health insurance in the Cayman Islands, believes that the profit motive must be removed from the insurance side. Last month government opened a tender process to find consultants to examine the publicly-owned health insurance company, CINICO, including the possibility of making it the single provider of insurance.

Miller said he supports that option and is concerned that the tender process that government is embarking on will be extremely complex and costly because it is asking the consultants to analyse five possible and very different scenarios, instead of narrowing down the options to meet government policy.

“I have a number of concerns about this process, not least how vast the request for proposals is and the amount of work that will be required to analyse all five possible options,” he said.

Miller warned that this will cost millions of dollars to produce when several options should not even be considered, such as the whole or partial privatisation of the government company, since that would obviously lead to abuse.

He pointed out that the original strategic outline business case already found that several of the options would not meet the government’s stated goals.

“Cabinet really needs to make a policy decision about what it prefers,” Miller stated, urging government not to get bogged down with fears about the future liability, as that does not have a direct impact on the costs of annual provision.

He said it is the “immoral acts” of private sector insurance companies, which are making a profit while Caymanians cannot afford insurance, that does have a direct impact on the costs. He said that because “government has failed to legislate to prevent the runaway profits of the insurance sector, we must now take the profit motive away completely”.

Miller warned that successive administrations have been manipulated by the health insurance companies but it is time now to accept that healthcare is a right.

The one-time health minister told CNS that he supports the concept on CINICO becoming the national insurer while allowing everyone to have a choice about where they seek medical attention. If they choose a more costly provider, then they can supplement that with additional health insurance or with their own money.

Miller made it clear that he does not support a single healthcare provider, only a single health insurance provider.

He said Cayman is ideally suited for a single pay system, given the significant young and transient workforce that can pay in to support the sick and the elderly without burdening the system themselves.

He said it was absurd that government is not only paying premiums for those who cannot afford to buy insurance on the private market but allowing the insurance companies to cherry pick and reject those with pre-existing conditions, paving the way for the sector to make annual profits in excess of $50 million, which is essentially being subsidised by the public purse.

