Dart gobbles up another 7MB property

(CNS): The Dart Group has acquired another beachfront property on Seven Mile Beach. According to a press release published on Dart’s website, the Cayman Islands’ largest investor has entered into a deal with Seven Mile Suites Ltd, which owned the Comfort Suites in the heart of Grand Cayman’s famous tourist district. The hotel is a franchise of the Choice Hotels group and around 90% of the staff at the hotel are Caymanian.

Gary Rutty, Managing Director of Seven Mile Suites Ltd, said in the release that the decision to sell to Dart marked a new chapter for the hotel after 20 years of building up the business. “We are proud that Dart sees the value in our business,” he said, as he thanked the staff for making it a success and wished them luck.

The Dart Group said that all existing staff will be “offered the opportunity to continue employment under the new ownership”, though it is not clear whether their terms and conditions will remain the same or if everyone will, in the end, get to keep their job.

Meanwhile, Dart Chief Executive Officer Mark VanDevelde said the latest acquisition “complements” the developer’s property portfolio.

“With the planned purchase of Comfort Suites Seven Mile Beach, we can ensure a range of accommodation offerings for a variety of visitor demographics,” he said. “We recognise the strength of the hotel’s performance and the dedication of its staff and management team towards its continued success. This planned investment demonstrates Dart’s confidence in the strength and resilience of the Cayman Islands economy.”

While the extent of Dart’s ownership of land and properties in the West Bay Road area and George Town is not all in the public domain, the developer has a huge property portfolio. The group owns the Kimpton, the Ritz, the Beach Suites, Royal Palms and many other undeveloped plots on Seven Mile Beach, as well as Ken Dart’s own private property.

The Dart Group, easily the Cayman Islands’ largest land owner by far, has never revealed the true extent of how much land and commercial enterprises it owns, but with land in most districts on Grand Cayman as well on both of the Sister Islands, some believe the group now owns more than a third of the islands’ land mass.

