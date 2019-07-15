Woman sustains head injury in fight

(CNS): A woman received a head injury in the early hours of Sunday morning during a brawl at a restaurant off School Road in George Town. The police said they had arrested a 36-year-old woman from George Town, on suspicion of assault GBH. She remains in custody as the investigation into what happened continues. The police were called to the hospital at around 5am but it is not clear when the woman was injured, as she was taken by private car.

Police said that the victim had been struck on the head during the altercation “with an object”, but she was treated and later discharged. After visiting the hospital and seeing the victim, police arrested the suspect later on Sunday.

