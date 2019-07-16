DoA to trial sargassum as fertiliser

NiCE workers clear sargassum from South Sound dock and the beach

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture is set to test out some of the sargassum seaweed that temporary workers on the NiCE project are currently clearing from local beaches. Most of the seaweed that has been plaguing local beaches is being collected and taken to the George Town Landfill, where it is being weighed and deposited, but some of it also end up as compost.

“After careful consideration it has been decided that the majority of the sargassum collected will be kept at the landfill for disposal,” said a NiCE official. “Some will also be sent on to the Department of Agriculture (DoA), where it will be tested and trialled for use as fertiliser.”

Experts say that Sargassum contains many useful nutrients and can make a very good fertiliser but it must be properly cleaned and dried. Although the seaweed can emit noxious gases (largely hydrogen sulfide) when it decomposes on the beach, once it is cleaned it can be incorporated into most composting systems.

Eighteen work teams are now out and about cleaning up beaches and clearing beach accesses as well as cutting roadside vegetation, installing road signs and repainting markings. Crews are removing litter from parks and cemeteries, and some workers are also being employed at the landfill processing recyclables, tire shredding, clearing vegetation and cleaning, stripping and painting equipment.

“With the first week of the NiCE Summer Project 2019 now completed, I am pleased to announce that the clean-up and enhancement initiatives have been successfully carried out so far,” said Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Joey Hew, whose ministry is organising the short-term clean-up project. “I will be touring to visit several of the work teams later this week to talk to the NiCE operatives and to see first-hand some of the outstanding beautification remediation efforts they have accomplished.”

He added that it had been a huge effort to coordinate this year’s sargassum clearing with the usual island-wide roadside and general spruce up, as he thanked the Public Works Department, National Roads Authority and the Department of the Environmental Health, which are all working together on the project.

“This cross-agency approach is a model we want to perpetuate throughout government,” Hew added.

Related

Category: Local News